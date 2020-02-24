Quentin Tarantino and Wife Welcome Their First Child

WENN Celebrity

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' helmer and his wife Daniella Pick have welcomed a new addition to their growing family two years after swapping wedding vows.

AceShowbiz - Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick have welcomed their first child together.

Representatives for the filmmaker, 56, revealed the happy news to TMZ on Saturday, February 22, 2020, confirming, "Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child. A baby boy born Feb. 22."

The baby was born at Tel Aviv's Ichilov hospital, according to the Jerusalem Post. The couple has yet to reveal any further information.

Back in August 2019, it was announced the director was to be a dad - less than a year after the couple married in November 2018.

The pair reportedly met when Quentin was promoting his 2009 film, "Inglourious Basterds", in Israel. They got engaged in 2017.

Singer and actress Daniella, 36, secured a minor role in her husband's 2019 flick "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", and previously appeared in the Israeli version of reality show "Big Brother".