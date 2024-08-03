Judge Denounces New Mexico Prosecutors in Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Shooting Case

AceShowbiz - p>In a scathing decision, First Judicial District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer has dismissed the involuntary manslaughter case against actor Alec Baldwin, citing "willful and deliberate misconduct" by the New Mexico prosecution.



In an order issued on Wednesday, Judge Sommer found that the prosecution had "intentionally and deliberately withheld" evidence from the defense. She also criticized lead special prosecutor Kari Morrissey for providing "inconsistent" testimony related to the suppressed evidence.

The disputed evidence relates to a batch of live ammunition that was turned over to the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office by retired Arizona police officer Troy Teske. While the ammunition was collected, it was not inventoried with the "[m=Rust" case, effectively hiding it from Baldwin and his armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

Judge Sommer concluded that the Teske-supplied ammunition could have absolved Baldwin, as it potentially contained rounds resembling those found on set after the shooting.

Sommer found that Morrissey made "the deliberate, intentional decision to place the Teske-supplied ammunition" under a non-'Rust' case to suppress the evidence. This decision altered Baldwin's defense strategy by preventing his lawyers from forensically analyzing the bullets.

Due to the prosecution's "egregious discovery violations" and "false testimony," Judge Sommer ruled that dismissal with prejudice was the appropriate remedy. This means that Baldwin cannot be charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The judge's ruling follows a series of missteps by the prosecution, including the appointment of Andrea Reeb, who cited an inapplicable firearm law and engaged in a media tour. Reeb was later forced to step down due to a conflict of interest.