Aerosmith Retires From Touring, Scraps 'Peace Out' Farewell Tour

AceShowbiz - Aerosmith will no longer hit the road. On Friday, August 2, the rock band announced that they've decided to cancel the "Peace Out" farewell tour and retire from touring as Steven Tyler struggles to recover from his vocal injury.

The group confirmed the news through a lengthy statement shared on Instagram. "It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock 'n' roll history," the statement began.

"It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives," they added. "We've always wanted to blow your mind when performing."

"As you know, Steven's voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We've seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side," they further elaborated. "Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage."

Aerosmith went on to tell fans that they "are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who've made our historic runs possible." They continued, "A final thank you to you - the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You've made our dreams come true."

Aerosmith announced the "Peace Out: The Farewell Tour" on May 1. They kicked off their 40-date North American tour in Philadelphia on September 2 were expected to wrap it up in Montreal, Canada on January 26, 2024.

Steven's vocal cord injury, however, forced the band to halt multiple shows. In announcing the shows' delay, the rocker admitted to being "heartbroken" after receiving the "strict doctor's orders."