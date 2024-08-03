Second 'Megalopolis' Extra Speaks Out About Francis Ford Coppola's Alleged Misconduct on Set

AceShowbiz - Francis Ford Coppola, the celebrated director behind the upcoming sci-fi drama "Megalopolis", has recently come under fire following accusations of inappropriate conduct on set. As reported by sources including The Guardian, Variety and The Independent, multiple extras from the film have alleged that Coppola behaved inappropriately during the shooting of a nightclub sequence.

Lauren Pagone, an extra who appeared in several scenes, told Variety that Coppola kissed and hugged her unexpectedly. "I was in shock. I didn't expect him to kiss and hug me like that," she said. She further noted that Coppola approached her multiple times during the shoot. The footage of the incident, reportedly taken by a crew member, shows Coppola mingling with the extras, adding weight to Pagone's claims.

These allegations are not isolated. Another extra, who chose to remain anonymous, confirmed to Variety that Coppola grabbed and kissed "multiple women" without consent during different scenes. This individual described their experience on set as "super weird and uncomfortable." The lack of an HR department, given that Coppola self-financed the $120 million project, was highlighted as a significant issue by the source.

However, not all reactions have been negative. Rayna Menz, who was also featured in the video, defended Coppola, telling Deadline, "He did nothing to make me or for that matter anyone on set feel uncomfortable." Menz praised Coppola's professionalism and likened him to a "cute Italian grandfather," while criticizing the release of the videos as "ridiculous and super unprofessional."

Pagone decided to speak out after reading Menz's comments, stating, "I don't appreciate anybody speaking for me. I've kept my mouth shut. I've kept quiet. But it's frustrating that she's putting out there, 'Hey, it was great for everyone' when she doesn't know what other people were feeling. You can't speak for anyone but yourself. My experience was different."

These allegations surfaced a day before "Megalopolis" had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. The Guardian's report in May detailed further accusations, including Coppola trying to kiss topless extras and pulling women onto his lap, which Coppola denied, stating he is "too shy" and "not touchy-feely."

"Megalopolis", starring Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito and Aubrey Plaza, is set to be released in theaters on September 13. Despite the mixed reactions and controversies, the film remains one of the most anticipated releases of the year.