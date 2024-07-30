 
Matt Damon Comments on His Resemblance to Jesse Plemons
The 'Bourne' actor has addressed the comparison between him and the 'Other People' actor, stating that Plemons even played a younger version of his character in the 2000 film 'All the Pretty Horses'.

  • Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - Matt Damon has publicly acknowledged the striking resemblance between himself and Jesse Plemons. During an interview with Access Hollywood, Damon stated that Plemons even played a younger version of his character in the 2000 film "All the Pretty Horses". Despite the scene being ultimately cut, Damon recalled the crew being in awe of the resemblance.

Plemons, however, has remained modest about the comparison. During a conversation with Jimmy Kimmel, he admitted that he does not see the likeness. Nevertheless, he has been mistaken for Damon on several occasions. A memorable experience at the Toronto Film Festival left him feeling uncomfortable after being called a liar for denying his identity as Damon.

Despite Plemons' reluctance to recognize the resemblance, others have pointed out that the two share similar mannerisms and even sound alike. Damon, in turn, praised Plemons' acting abilities.

Interestingly, Plemons' aunt had predicted his resemblance to Damon after watching "Good Will Hunting". While Plemons' scenes in "All the Pretty Horses" were removed, his career has soared since, including his role on "Friday Night Lights" and his Best Actor win at the Cannes Film Festival.

Both Damon and Plemons have acknowledged the flattering nature of the comparison, although Damon has never been approached about casting Plemons as his brother.

