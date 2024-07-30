Swimmer Ryan Murphy Wins Bronze at Paris Olympics, Learns He's Having a Girl

Instagram Celebrity

American swimmer Ryan Murphy not only wins a bronze medal in the 100-meter backstroke but also receives a surprise gender reveal during a competition at the Paris Olympics.

AceShowbiz - Ryan Murphy, 29, captured his seventh Olympic medal, making him one of the most decorated athletes in the sport. However, the biggest moment for him came after the medal ceremony. As he walked around the pool deck, his wife Bridget Konttinen held up a sign that read, "Ryan, it's a girl!"

"That was the first time I heard the gender," Murphy said. "We both honestly thought it was going to be a boy." He expressed excitement about the possibility of his daughter becoming friends with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's daughter, who is also expected to be a girl.

Konttinen, Murphy's college sweetheart whom he married in 2023, has been a constant source of motivation for him. He credits her optimism for his success in preparing for the Summer Games.

Murphy's bronze medal finish comes behind Italy's Thomas Ceccon, who won gold, and China's Jiayu Xu, who won silver.

Despite the joyous moment, Murphy acknowledged that his daughter will become his top priority. "Everything is going to be dedicated to that little girl," he said.

In addition to Murphy's medal, the Paris Olympics witnessed other thrilling races. In the women's 100-meter breaststroke, Lilly King narrowly missed a medal by 0.01 seconds. Australia's Mollie Callaghan upset Ariarne Titmus in the 200-meter freestyle, breaking Titmus's Olympic record. And in a tightly contested 200-meter freestyle for men, Romania's David Popovici edged out Great Britain's Matthew Richards for the gold medal.