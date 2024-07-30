Yungeen Ace Vows to Stop Shading Foolio Despite His Recent Diss Tracks

Instagram Celebrity

In an Instagram Live session, Ace expresses sadness over Foolio's passing and claims they were on better terms privately despite his recent diss tracks which were released after his rival's death.

AceShowbiz - Gaining a clear understanding of Yungeen Ace's relationship with the late rapper Foolio has always been perplexing. Despite Yungeen Ace showing occasional signs of positivity towards Foolio, skepticism continues to persist among their followers. On social media, Ace has shared moments highlighting a more amicable past with Foolio, yet his recent actions seem to contradict those claims.

Yungeen Ace, born Keyanta Tyrone Bullard, recently surprised fans during an Instagram Live session. Ace expressed sympathy for Foolio's tragic passing and emphasized how they were supposedly on better terms behind closed doors. However, the rapper's words and his recent music suggest a contrasting sentiment.

In a recent interview with DJ Akademiks, Ace vowed to stop dissing Foolio, saying, "No...can't be doing that bout the dead." He further reminisced about listening to Foolio's music and mentioned attempts to reconnect through friendly basketball games, which Foolio allegedly declined. Despite these positive comments, Ace's actions tell a different story.

Only days before making these claims, Ace released two new tracks, "Game Over" and "Do It", on which he unapologetically dissed Foolio. In "Game Over", Ace raps, "Y'all know I smoke dead people, man, you know what I'm sayin’? And I smoke 6..." The lyrics take a direct jab at Foolio, further fueled by the fact that Foolio's death remains a fresh wound within the community.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Foolio's murder has seen notable progress. Tampa police recently arrested three suspects connected to the June 23 shooting and identified two others who remain at large. The suspects are believed to be members of a rival gang with alleged ties to Yungeen Ace. This revelation further complicates Ace's claims of having no involvement or ongoing animosity towards Foolio.

Foolio, who was killed in a Tampa Holiday Inn parking lot shortly after celebrating his 26th birthday, left a gap in the lives of his fans and loved ones. His mother took to Instagram to express gratitude for the recent breakthroughs in the case.

Ultimately, Yungeen Ace's actions and words continue to paint a conflicting picture of his relationship with Foolio. As more information emerges, the true nature of their relationship may become clear. Until then, the hip-hop community remains polarized and watchful of Ace's next moves.