 
Cole and Dylan Sprouse Reunite with 'Suite Life' Co-Star Phill Lewis at 'The Duel' Premiere
Dressed in black tuxedos, the trio posed for photos, laughed, and playfully air-punched each other while attending the premiere of Dylan's new movie, 'The Duel'.

  • Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - Former "Suite Life of Zack & Cody" stars Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse, now 31, reunited with their former co-star Phill Lewis at the premiere of Dylan's new movie, "The Duel", on Monday, July 29. Dressed in black tuxedos, the trio posed for photos, laughed, and playfully air-punched each other.

Originally airing from 2005 to 2008, "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" featured Cole and Dylan as twin brothers living in a luxury hotel. Lewis played their hotel manager, Mr. Moseby, who later became captain of the S.S. Tipton in the spin-off series, "The Suite Life on Deck".

The cast has reunited several times since the show ended. In 2022, Cole surprised former co-star Brenda Song during a press interview, while in 2023, Dylan crossed paths with Ashley Tisdale at a football game.

In recent years, Cole has starred on "Riverdale", while Dylan has focused more on modeling and a lower-profile acting career. The twins have discussed the possibility of collaborating on a new project but emphasize that it would have to be a meaningful and creative portrayal of their twinhood.

Despite his hazy memory of filming "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody", as revealed in a recent interview, Cole maintains close ties with the show's cast and crew, referring to them as family.

