 

Cole Sprouse Opens Up About Death Threats From 'Riverdale' Fans Over Lili Reinhart Split

In a new interview, the Jughead depicter on the hit The CW series talks about how fans were so 'invested' in the show to the point he received death threats following the split.

  • Aug 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cole Sprouse got candid about the backlash from "Riverdale" fans after he broke up with co-star Lili Reinhart. In a new interview, the Jughead depicter on the hit The CW series talked about how fans were so "invested" in the show to the point he received death threats following the split.

"I get a lot of stuff sent to my house or my loved ones' houses. Death threats, really nasty, honestly criminal stuff," Cole told Vulture. "And I do think it's because at least four of us at this table have dated our co-workers," he added, referring to co-stars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton who dated each other for a year.

He continued, "Is that just a consequence of an incredible love? Or is that what fanaticism looks like? Perhaps because those lines were blurred to our audience, it's hard to break those things up when life moves on."

This wasn't the first time Cole opened about his split from Lili, who plays Betty Cooper on "Riverdale". In the March 8 episode of "Call Her Daddy", Cole revealed to host Alex Cooper that many of his exes have cheated on him. "Yeah, by almost every single one of my girlfriends," he said. He added that the split from Lili "was really hard," noting, "I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other."

Cole wasn't the only "Riverdale" cast member who fell victim to fans' nasty behavior. Casey Cott, who portrays Kevin Keller on the series, noted that "there's sometimes a failure to differentiate the characters from the humans."

He elaborated, "You can go down an extreme hole if you're looking at that. Someone got my mom's phone number and started leaving voice-mails saying that they were going to come get her."

The "Riverdale" cast's exit interview arrives a week ahead of the show's final episode on Wednesday, August 23.

