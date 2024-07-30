Cardi B Furiously Debunks Rumors of Financial Crisis and House Sale

Instagram Celebrity

The Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist has strongly denied allegations that she is facing a 'secret' financial crisis and attempting to sell one of her homes to cope.

Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - Cardi B is no stranger to rumors, but the recent allegations about her financial struggles have prompted the rapper to set the record straight. In an epic clap back on social media, she debunked claims of foreclosure and financial woes, while also addressing a terrifying swatting incident that had her in the headlines recently.

In a series of posts on social media, the 31-year-old rapper refuted claims made by Icy Scoop News that she was "facing foreclosure" and "fighting to make payments" on her Atlanta mansion. "LMAOOO You bum btches wish... me and offset bought that house in 2019 for 5 million now it's worth 7, check the Atlanta market," Cardi B wrote on Twitter, referring to her rapper husband.

She added that the couple had no plans to sell the property, and if she ever did, she would simply sell her share to Offset. The Grammy-winning artist also pointed out that she had been open about her finances in the past, stating that she had "passed almost doing $80 million" in earnings.

In addition to addressing the financial allegations, Cardi B also responded to a recent swatting hoax at her Atlanta home. According to police reports, a caller falsely claimed that shots had been fired at the property, prompting a police response with sirens blaring and weapons at the ready. However, police quickly determined that the report was a hoax.

Cardi B's original purchase of the $5.8 million mansion in Sandy Springs, Atlanta, was the result of a two-year house hunt, as she and Offset had differing tastes in homes. The property boasts 22,000 square feet, five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, four half-baths and sits on 5.84 wooded acres.