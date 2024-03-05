 

Cole Sprouse Clowned for Wearing 'Silly' Colossal Blazer to Paris Fashion Week

Social media users can't help but poke fun at the 'Riverdale' star for wearing a giant suit that is way too bigger for him when attending a Balenciaga fashion show.

  • Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - Cole Sprouse's style at Paris Fashion Week has got social media users cracking up. The actor has been trolled online for wearing a colossal blazer to the Balenciaga runway show in Paris on Sunday, March 3.

For the event, the 31-year-old sported an oversized brown blazer with dramatic shoulder pads. He teamed the giant suit with a nude-colored turtleneck underneath as well as a pair of plaid trousers. He additionally slipped into a pair of black shoes while rocking his thin beard and mustache.

While the former "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" star confidently posed in the high fashion at the event, his outfit has sparked humorous reactions from social media users. Finding it hilarious, one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "The way I just cackled."

Another dubbed his style "Silly," as another remarked, "SO GOOFY!" Someone joked, "Walked outta Best Buy with a plasma TV." A fifth person enthused, "When you've lost some weight but you think it's still premature to buy new clothes," and one other added, "Reminds me of the Koopas from the early ‘90s Mario movie."

Meanwhile, a fan defended the twin brother of Dylan Sprouse as tweeting, "Cole is so adorable."

Cole recently talked about his interest in fashion and his own style. In an interview with Who What Wear published in January of this year, he shared, "I like brands that are...unabashedly moving in a very particular direction."

"I think Versace leans into decadence and opulence in a really cool way unashamedly," he named some brands he likes, before adding, "I think Demna with Balenciaga is doing something really fun by not taking itself too seriously and creating a self-awareness that can be self-deprecating, which is so on-brand for me."

His "Lisa Frankenstein" co-star Kathryn Newton also gushed about the actor's fashion sense during the interview. "I'm just constantly inspired. Cole is someone who I think has an amazing personal style. He says something with his looks. I don't think any of it is on accident," she said.

