 
Megan Fox Appears to Try Concealing Stomach After Sparking Pregnancy Rumors
After flaunting a baby bump in the 'Lonely Road' music video, the 'Transformers' actress covers her belly with a thick outer and big bag during dinner with Machine Gun Kelly.

  Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - Megan Fox has stepped out for the first time since she sparked pregnancy rumors. The "Transformers" actress appeared to have tried to conceal her stomach during a recent night out with Machine Gun Kelly.

In a series of pictures that made their rounds online on Monday, July 29, it could be seen that the 38-year-old actress was out and about in Malibu. She was photographed grabbing dinner with the 34-year-old musician.

Megan and MGK were caught on camera seemingly making their way out of celebrity hotspot Nobu after having dinner together. The two were standing close next to each other while apparently trying not to be seen by paparazzi.

The "Expend4bles" actress and the "Bad Things" hitmaker were joined by their entourage. At one point, she had a conversation with an unidentified man when her boyfriend was nowhere to be seen.

In the photos, Megan was captured seemingly trying to hide her stomach. She covered her belly with a thick checkered outer. Not stopping there, she also crossed her hands in front of her stomach as she carried a huge black bag.

Aside from the jacket, Megan rocked a black top, which came with a very low-cut design, and a pair of long matching pants. She completed the look with a pair of black shades and a matching choker necklace that featured a cross pendant on its end. In addition, her long dark-colored hair was let loose and parted in the middle.

As for MGK, the artist attempted to keep it lowkey with a black-and-white face mask, flaunting only his eyes. He also sported a cap, sweatshirt, which had a "sadboy" graphic on its front side, a pair of loose denim pants and a black belt.

The new sighting came a few days after Megan sparked pregnancy rumors with her appearance in MGK's latest music video. On Friday, July 26, MGK and Jelly Roll launched the official visuals of their joint track titled "Lonely Road" on YouTube.

In the emotional 4-minute video, MGK is documented arriving at his home and approaching Megan, who shows off a baby bump while lying down on a sofa. They share a passionate kiss before he softly rubs her belly and plants a kiss on it.

While Megan and MGK have not broken their silence on the pregnancy rumors, it was reported that she is not pregnant. Furthermore, it was said that the baby featured in the MV is not their child. Though so, the couple reportedly has "discussed having a baby."

