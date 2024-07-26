Zendaya Stuns in Sparkling Dress at Prelude to Olympics Event

Cover Images/Roger Wong/INSTARimages Celebrity

AceShowbiz - A glamorous array of renowned actors, models and athletes graced the red carpet of the Prelude to the Olympics event hosted by Louis Vuitton in Paris, showcasing their impeccable style. Zendaya Coleman, Charlize Theron, Elizabeth Banks and Cindy Bruna led the stars at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris for the Prelude to the Olympics event.

The "Euphoria" star stole the show in a shimmering black figure-hugging gown, while Theron flaunted her legs in a chic white mini dress with a long shoulder drape detail. Banks exuded elegance in a plunging black mini dress with a blue flower accent, and Bruna showcased her toned physique in a semi-sheer green crochet maxi dress.

Tennis legend Serena Williams exuded sophistication in a black suit, satin waistcoat, and stilettos, accessorized with a whimsical blue handbag. Louis Vuitton's creative director Pharrell Williams looked effortlessly stylish in a grey blazer and wide-leg jeans, carrying one of the brand's luxurious handbags. Rapper Snoop Dogg stood out in a gold suit, adding a playful touch to the event.

Rosalia mesmerized the crowd in a flowing, ethereal sheer pale gold dress with floral designs, teamed with silver heeled sandals. Her boyfriend, Jeremy Allen White, also attended the event. Zack Efron, Miles Chamley-Watson, Ashlyn Harris, Sophia Bush, Tyla, Mick Jagger, Melanie Hamrick, Novak Djokovic, LeBron James and Taika Waititi were among the other notable attendees, adding to the star-studded atmosphere.

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics is set to take place on Friday, with performances by Lady Gaga and Celine Dion on the Seine River. Despite reports that artists would not be paid for their performances, the Olympic Games has confirmed that technical costs will be covered by the organizers.