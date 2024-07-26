Parker McCollum 'Absolutely Honored' to Work With Miranda Lambert on Her New Album

Instagram Celebrity

The talented country artist and the fellow Texan star have collaborated on the song 'Santa Fe' from the latter's forthcoming record titled 'Postcards From Texas'.

AceShowbiz - When Miranda Lambert revealed the tracklist for her upcoming album, "Postcards From Texas", earlier this week, among the 14 tracks was a collaboration with one of her fellow Texans and country artists, "Pretty Heart" hitmaker Parker McCollum.

"Postcards From Texas" is out September 13 and includes the McCollum duet, "Santa Fe". The song was written by Lambert, Jesse Frasure, Jessie Jo Dillon and Dean Dillon .

McCollum expressed his gratitude for being a part of the album, stating on social media, "Been a huge fan of Miranda since I was just a kid so to have the opportunity to collaborate with her is truly a dream come true." This is not their first collaboration; on McCollum's 2021 album "Gold Chain Cowboy", Lambert co-wrote the song "Falling Apart" with McCollum and Jon Randall. McCollum also previously opened shows for Lambert on her 2019 headlining "Wild Card Tour".

McCollum has praised Lambert's artistry, calling her "one of the greatest talents this business has ever seen." He has also attended one of Lambert's Las Vegas residency shows, where he lauded her performance and character.

McCollum has earned three No. 1 Billboard Country Airplay hits, "Pretty Heart", "To Be Loved by You" and "Burn It Down". Last year, he released his fourth full-length album, "Never Enough".

With "Postcards From Texas", ACM Triple Crown winner Lambert will celebrate her first album since signing with Republic Records earlier this year. She has earned seven pinnacle-reaching albums on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and has won a trio of Grammy trophies, as well as 14 Country Music Association Awards. Lambert is also the most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history.