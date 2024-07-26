Lala Kent Covers Up Baby Bump After Defending Herself Against Critics of Racy Posts

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star apparently starts listening to online critics shortly after revealing the reason why she strips down to her birthday suit in a recent video.

Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lala Kent apparently starts listening to online critics. The "Vanderpump Rules" star, who recently defended herself for sharing her racy photos on social media, covered up her body in a new sighting.

On Thursday, July 25, the 33-year-old reality TV star stepped out in Los Angeles, California. While seemingly being joined by her entourage, she was spotted making her way out of her podcast office in the city.

In a series of pictures that circulated online, it could be seen that Lala was walking, apparently heading to her parked car while carrying her smartphone and water bottle. She looked in good spirits as she flashed her radiant big smile in one of the photos.

On the sunny day, Lala opted to wear an oversized black-and-white tee that came with two short sleeves and colorful graphics on its front side. She paired the comfy top with a long black-and-white skirt. She also donned a pair of colorful sneakers, hoop earrings and a black hat. In addition, her shoulder-length hair was let loose and styled in a simple straight hairdo.

Lala Kent covered up her baby bump in a new sighting.

The new sighting came shortly after Lala defended herself against critics of her steamy snaps. On Wednesday, July 24, she offered social media users a look at her baby bump, uploading a mirror selfie on Instagram. In the never-before-seen video, she was documented striking a pose in front of a huge mirror.

Despite ditching her bra, the TV personality covered her upper assets with one of her hands while holding her smartphone with her other hand. She also kept her private area under tight wraps by strategically crossing her leg. Furthermore, she gave her followers a closer look at her growing stomach as she moved her hand a little.

In the same post, Lala revealed the reason why she ditched her clothes. In the caption, she wrote in part, "I stripped down to document my bod & bump at 34.5 weeks & naturally chose to share it with y'all."