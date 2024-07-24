Josh Charles Joins 'The Handmaid's Tale' for Final Season as Series Regular

Cover Images/Dave Allocca/StarPix TV

The Emmy-nominated actor has joined the cast of Hulu's dystopian drama 'The Handmaid's Tale' for its sixth and final season as a series regular, starring alongside Elisabeth Moss.

AceShowbiz - Emmy-nominated actor Josh Charles has signed on to join the cast of Hulu's critically acclaimed series "The Handmaid's Tale" as a series regular for its upcoming sixth and final season. Charles will reunite with his former co-star, Elisabeth Moss, continuing their collaboration established in the FX on Hulu spy thriller "The Veil".

Based on the iconic novel by Margaret Atwood, "The Handmaid's Tale" depicts a totalitarian society known as Gilead, where fertile women are subjugated to serve as handmaids for infertile couples. The show has garnered immense popularity and critical acclaim for its gripping narrative and timely themes.

Charles' casting marks an exciting addition to the show's ensemble cast, which includes Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Ann Dowd and Bradley Whitford. While details about his character remain undisclosed, Charles' presence as a series regular promises an intriguing and unpredictable conclusion to the dystopian drama.

The final season of "The Handmaid's Tale" is set to explore the complexities of Gilead further, uncovering surprising twists and turns as June Osborne's (played by Elisabeth Moss) story unfolds towards its resolution. Production will commence later this year, with the highly anticipated final season expected to premiere in 2025.

Charles boasts a diverse filmography, including memorable roles in "Dead Poets Society", "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead" and "Four Brothers", as well as acclaimed performances in television series such as "Sports Night" and "The Good Wife". He received two Primetime Emmy nominations for his portrayal of Will Gardner in the latter.

Charles' recent projects include Taylor Swift's "Fortnight" music video, where he reunited with "Dead Poets Society" co-star Ethan Hawke, and starring alongside Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway in "Mother's Instinc". '