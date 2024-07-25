Karol G's 'Manana Sera Bonito' Tour Concludes With Historic Madrid Performance

Instagram Music

The Colombian superstar wraps her yearlong 'Manana Sera Bonito World Tour' with a sold-out show at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, where she becomes the first artist to have four sold-out nights at the venue.

AceShowbiz - Colombian singer Karol G has concluded her record-breaking Manana Sera Bonito World Tour with a historic performance at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. The show marked the fourth and final sold-out night at the venue, making Karol the first artist to achieve this feat.

In an emotional Instagram post, Karol expressed her gratitude to her fans for the unforgettable journey, "This album has been more than just a collection of songs. It has been a journey of overcoming, of desire, of motivation, and a bandage for the soul."

The tour, in support of her Grammy- and Latin Grammy-winning album "Manana Sera Bonito", has been a groundbreaking success. Karol became the first Latina to headline a global stadium tour and was the highest grossing Latin touring artist of 2023.

The final show, billed as "Manana Sera Bonito Forever", was a celebration of the tour's unprecedented success across the U.S., Latin America and Europe. It was livestreamed on Karol's official YouTube channel for fans around the world to experience the historic moment.

During the show, Karol performed her biggest hits, including "TQG", "Mi Cama" and "Tusa", as well as her latest single, "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido". She also shared the stage with special guest Spanish singer-songwriter Amaia Montero, who performed her hit "Rosas".

In a tearful speech, Karol thanked her fans for their unwavering support. "This tour has changed my life and the lives of many people. I am proud to represent my home country and all my Latin countries. I would love to stop time and stay here crying and singing. I don't want to leave."

The show ended with an encore performance of "Provenza", the song that launched Karol's global success. Karol's message to her fans was clear, "Let's enjoy this moment like if it was our last and best night of our lives."