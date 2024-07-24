Jack Osbourne Embraces Alternative Therapies for Multiple Sclerosis

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Jack Osbourne, 38, has disclosed his ongoing treatment for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) on "The Osbournes Podcast". While diagnosed in 2012, Osbourne currently utilizes "alternative therapies" rather than traditional MS medication.

Osbourne believes in the potential of alternative approaches, having undergone a bio-cellular therapy treatment on his spine. This procedure, not directly related to MS, involved injecting cells into his spinal discs to repair damage.

"I've always leaned towards alternative therapies," Osbourne shared. "I like the notion of alternative."

However, he acknowledges the benefits of pharmaceuticals and insists that he is "absolutely open to it if needed."

Osbourne recommends bio-cellular therapy for its focus on addressing the root cause of health conditions rather than merely treating symptoms. He believes it offers a promising landscape for those struggling with various ailments.

Osbourne also discussed the potential link between autoimmune diseases like MS and the stomach, citing a new study suggesting that MS may originate from a stomach-borne virus. He emphasizes that he does not attribute his MS to a single event but rather to a combination of factors.

According to the Mayo Clinic, MS involves the immune system attacking the protective sheath covering nerve fibers, causing communication problems between the brain and body.

While Osbourne's approach may differ from traditional medical practices, he remains open to exploring various treatment options to manage his MS.