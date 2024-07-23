Kamala Harris' Campaign Use of 'Freedom' Gets Beyonce's Approval

Instagram Music

As the Vice President prepares for her Democratic presidential run, she's enlisted the stirring anthem 'Freedom' by Beyonce, with the superstar's official permission.

Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - Vice President Kamala Harris' entry into her campaign headquarters on Monday, July 22 was accompanied by the rousing tune "Freedom" from Beyonce Knowles' 2016 album "Lemonade". CNN reported that Beyonce's team had granted Harris' team permission to use the song throughout her presidential campaign.

While Beyonce has not explicitly endorsed Harris, her mother Tina Knowles has publicly expressed her support. The song, featuring Kendrick Lamar, has resonated as a socially conscious anthem and has gained renewed significance after the murder of George Floyd.

Harris' campaign has embraced musical support from various artists, including Charli XCX, Ariana Grande, Barbra Streisand and others. Charli XCX endorsed Harris with the slogan "Kamala IS Brat", referencing her album title, which the campaign adopted for memes.

At a record shop in 2023, Harris showcased her musical tastes by purchasing classic albums by Charles Mingus, Roy Ayers and Louis Armstrong & Ella Fitzgerald.

Republicans have also sought musical endorsements for former President Donald Trump. At the Republican National Convention, Lee Greenwood performed "Proud to Be an American", Jason Aldean appeared in the audience, and Kid Rock modified his song "American Bad Ass" to praise Trump.

As Harris embarks on her campaign, "Freedom" serves as a symbolic anthem that resonates with a broad audience. Its use signals Harris's alignment with contemporary musical tastes and her commitment to social justice issues.