Jennifer Lopez Conceals Ring Finger After Throwing Birthday Party Without Ben Affleck

The 'Atlas' star keeps her ring finger hidden while she continues celebrating her birthday week in the Hamptons amid rumored marital woes with the 'Gone Girl' actor.

Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez kept her ring finger hidden while celebrating her birthday week in the Hamptons on Monday, July 22 amid her marital woes with Ben Affleck. The superstar, who turns 55 on Wednesday, was seen in the upscale Long Island neighborhood just days after hosting a "Bridgerton"-themed birthday bash that her estranged husband did not attend. Wearing a light pink sports bra and matching pants, the actress and singer seemed to hide her wedding ring finger beneath the oversized sleeves of her furry white designer robe.

She flashed her megawatt smile and flaunted her sculpted abs, keeping a low profile in a pair of dark designer shades. The seaside outing comes amid reports JLo celebrated her milestone with her 16-year-old son Max, her mom Guadalupe Rodriguez, her sister Lynda and manager Benny Medina at the Italian restaurant Arthur & Sons in Bridgehampton, New York, on Sunday. Notably missing was her husband Ben.

While JLo enjoyed her birthday with close family and friends, Ben was spotted across the country in Los Angeles, attending business meetings. The former Batman depicter, 51, looked dapper in a classic black suit with a navy shirt but was notably without his wedding ring, sparking further speculation on their relationship status.

The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022, has been facing marital challenges. Sources told PEOPLE magazine that their marriage is "not in the best place at the moment," although it has nothing to do with JLo's celebrity status. Instead, the issues are reportedly "deeper."

Despite their ongoing difficulties, both JLo and Ben have been trying to maintain a sense of normalcy for their families. Earlier this month, JLo was seen spending quality time in the Hamptons with her stepdaughter Violet, whom Ben shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The duo was spotted enjoying bike rides and walks together, indicating a strong bond.

Adding to the speculation, the couple recently listed their 38,000-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion for $68 million, with Ben moving his belongings to a rental property in Brentwood. Although the marital home is now on the market, there remains a "sliver of hope" for the couple to reconcile, as per sources who claim they "still haven't made a decision" regarding splitting.

As they navigate these challenges, the next steps in their high-profile relationship remain to be seen. Fans continue to hope for the best for the couple, particularly those young followers who watch their every move.