 
Chet Hanks Claims Thought of Drinking Is No Longer on His Radar Amid Nearly 10-Year Sobriety
The eldest son of actor Tom Hanks and actress/singer Rita Wilson maintains his sobriety while filming 'Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets' despite the presence of alcohol on set.

  • Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - Chet Hanks, the 33-year-old actor, rapper and YouTuber, has celebrated nearly a decade of sobriety. In a recent interview, Hanks revealed that the thought of drinking alcohol is no longer on his radar. He shared that while filming the reality show "Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets", he did not feel any temptation, even though alcohol was readily available.

Hanks credits his early sobriety for his resilience during filming. He advises newly sober individuals to avoid environments where temptation is prevalent. He also expressed appreciation for the presence of Tyler Posey, a fellow sober castmate, on "Surreal Life".

Despite his affiliation with Hollywood, Hanks has managed to maintain his sobriety. He credits his daughter, Michaiah, for motivating him to seek help. In 2015, he admitted to struggling with cocaine addiction, even confessing to using it so excessively that it clogged his nose.

Hanks' parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, have been supportive of his decision to join the cast of "Surreal Life". They recognized the potential benefits of the show for his personal growth.

While "Surreal Life" marks Hanks' first foray into unscripted reality TV, he has appeared in numerous scripted roles, including "Empire", "Shameless" and "Your Honor".

