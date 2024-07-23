Kamala Harris Makes Bold Entrance to Beyonce's 'Freedom' as Presidential Campaign Begins

Cover Images/Instagram/Ting Shen/POOL/CNP Music

Vice President Kamala Harris has officially kicked off her presidential campaign, and she did so in style by walking out to the empowering anthem 'Freedom' at her first campaign staff meeting.

AceShowbiz - On Monday, July 22, Vice President Kamala Harris made her first public appearance since President Joe Biden announced that she would be running as the Democratic nominee in the 2024 presidential election. Harris appeared at a campaign staff meeting in Wilmington, Delaware, where she made a grand entrance to Beyonce Knowles' "Freedom", featuring Kendrick Lamar.

The song "Freedom" has been an anthem of empowerment since its release on Beyonce's 2016 album "Lemonade". Its lyrics, "I break chains all by myself/ Won't let my freedom rot in hell," have resonated with countless people. While Beyonce has not yet publicly endorsed Harris' presidential campaign, her mother Tina Knowles expressed her support on Instagram.

Harris' choice of music for her campaign kickoff is significant. The song represents her determination to fight for freedom and equality for all Americans. In her speech, Harris directly addressed her opponent, former President Donald Trump, saying, "I know Donald Trump's type."

Harris' presidential campaign has already gained support from numerous celebrities and musicians, including Charli XCX, John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis, Viola Davis, Barbra Streisand, Mark Hamill, Spike Lee and Lizzo. President Biden's decision to step down from the presidential race and endorse Harris comes after calls from the entertainment industry for him to withdraw.

Harris' bold entrance to "Freedom" and her unwavering determination to fight for the country's future have set the stage for a captivating presidential campaign.