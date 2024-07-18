Selena Gomez Beams While Celebrating Her First Acting Emmy Nomination

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez is beyond thrilled after earning her first acting Emmy nomination. The 31-year-old star took to her Instagram account to share her gratitude after being nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for her appearance on "Only Murders in the Building".

In Instagram Stories, Selena shared a snap of her flashing a huge smile while posing in front of a cake that read, "Congratulation Emmy nominee." Over the picture, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer expressed her feelings, writing, "I'm honored and insanely grateful for this. Thank you @onlymurdershulu for giving me Mabel," referring to her character Mabel Mora on the Hulu series.

Fans quickly showed their excitement over Selena's milestone. "Well deserved I am so happy for her," a Selenator said in an Instagram comment. "I am very proud of her deserved I and This is her year [sic]," someone else added.

"She's the most intelligent and hard working woman cogs," another fan gushed over the girlfriend of Benny Blanco. Some others agreed that 2024 is Selena's year.

In the best actress category for the 2024 Emmy Awards, Selena is competing against Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary"), Ayo Edebiri ("The Bear"), Jean Smart ("Hacks"), Maya Rudolph ("Loot") and Kristen Wiig ("Palm Royale"). Selena is the fourth Latina to be nominated in the category's history following Rita Moreno, America Ferrera and Jenna Ortega.

Additionally, "Only Murders in the Building", which Selena produces, is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series once again. Other nominees in the category include "Abbott Elementary", "The Bear", "Curb Your Enthusiasm", "Hacks", "Palm Royale", "Reservation Dogs" and "What We Doin the Shadows".

The acting Emmy nomination arrived following Selena's historic best actress win at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. She won the ensemble cast's award, which she shared with Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon and Adriana Paz, for her stunning appearance in Jacques Audiard's "Emilia Perez" on May 25.