 
Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo Hold Hands on a Stroll With Gaten's Girlfriend
AceShowbiz
Celebrity

The two 'Stranger Things' actors are pictured walking hand in hand during a stroll through New York City while being joined by Gaten's girlfriend Elizabeth Yu.

  • Jul 18, 2024

AceShowbiz - After working together for almost ten years now, the cast of "Stranger Things" has inevitably developed a bond that goes beyond professional level. Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo made it evident during their latest outing together.

The two Netflix stars were pictured holding hands during a stroll in New York City on Wednesday, July 17. Seemingly feeling playful, they showed off their off-screen chemistry in front of Gaten's girlfriend, actress Elizabeth Yu, who joined the duo during the trip.

Finn and Gaten walked side-by-side with their hands intertwined as they appeared to be on a house-hunting mission. Looking cheerful, Gaten pointed to something high as Elizabeth smiled from ear to ear.

Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo House Hunting With Elizabeth Yu

Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo held hands during a stroll in NYC with Gaten's girlfriend Elizabeth Yu.

  Editors' Pick

The trio appeared to meet up with a woman to give them a tour of a building. They were pictured following the woman up a set of stairs.

They were all dressed casually for the outing. Finn opted for a nondescript shirt, navy athletic shorts and black Converse high-top sneakers with matching black socks. He covered up his shaggy dark hair with a blue baseball cap.

Gaten looked relaxed in a plain white T-shirt with baggy beige jeans and sneakers in matching shade. He wore an orange cap to cover his curly hair while carrying his drink in a plastic cup.

As for Elizabeth, who stars in the critically-acclaimed movie "May December", she looked cool in a white shirt reading "A Film by Todd Haynes" over the chest, seemingly promoting the film which also stars Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton. She paired the shirt with a set of baggy acid wash jeans and in-vogue Adidas Sambas with sunglasses perched on the top of her head. She brought along a black handbag and carried a folder with her drink in her other hand.

Filming for the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things" recently hit the half-way point. The new season is expected to be released in 2025 with Finn, Gaten, Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton returning.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Finn Wolfhard's Heist Movie Filming Crashed by Real-Life Thief

Finn Wolfhard's Heist Movie Filming Crashed by Real-Life Thief

Finn Wolfhard 'Proud' of Noah Schnapp for Coming Out as Gay

Finn Wolfhard 'Proud' of Noah Schnapp for Coming Out as Gay

Finn Wolfhard on Working With Bill Murray: I Learned So Much

Finn Wolfhard on Working With Bill Murray: I Learned So Much

Finn Wolfhard Considers Quitting Acting Before Landing 'Stranger Things' Role

Finn Wolfhard Considers Quitting Acting Before Landing 'Stranger Things' Role

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo