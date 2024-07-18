Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo Hold Hands on a Stroll With Gaten's Girlfriend

AceShowbiz - After working together for almost ten years now, the cast of "Stranger Things" has inevitably developed a bond that goes beyond professional level. Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo made it evident during their latest outing together.

The two Netflix stars were pictured holding hands during a stroll in New York City on Wednesday, July 17. Seemingly feeling playful, they showed off their off-screen chemistry in front of Gaten's girlfriend, actress Elizabeth Yu, who joined the duo during the trip.

Finn and Gaten walked side-by-side with their hands intertwined as they appeared to be on a house-hunting mission. Looking cheerful, Gaten pointed to something high as Elizabeth smiled from ear to ear.

The trio appeared to meet up with a woman to give them a tour of a building. They were pictured following the woman up a set of stairs.

They were all dressed casually for the outing. Finn opted for a nondescript shirt, navy athletic shorts and black Converse high-top sneakers with matching black socks. He covered up his shaggy dark hair with a blue baseball cap.

Gaten looked relaxed in a plain white T-shirt with baggy beige jeans and sneakers in matching shade. He wore an orange cap to cover his curly hair while carrying his drink in a plastic cup.

As for Elizabeth, who stars in the critically-acclaimed movie "May December", she looked cool in a white shirt reading "A Film by Todd Haynes" over the chest, seemingly promoting the film which also stars Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton. She paired the shirt with a set of baggy acid wash jeans and in-vogue Adidas Sambas with sunglasses perched on the top of her head. She brought along a black handbag and carried a folder with her drink in her other hand.

Filming for the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things" recently hit the half-way point. The new season is expected to be released in 2025 with Finn, Gaten, Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton returning.