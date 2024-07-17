Halsey Seen Wearing Apparent Engagement Ring During Picnic Date With BF Avan Jogia

AceShowbiz - Wedding bells may be ringing for Halsey and her beau Avan Jogia. The "Without Me" singer sparked engagement rumors as she was snapped wearing a massive ring on their left hand during a romantic picnic on Saturday afternoon, July 13 in New York City.

In photos circulating online, Halsey could be seen sitting on Avan's lap in the cozy outing. The songstress, who uses she/they pronouns, appeared to rock the gold-banded bling which had a green gem in the center surrounded by smaller diamonds.

The lovebirds could be seen lounging on the grass with Avan wrapping his hands around the pink hair beauty. The couple didn't seem to shy away from showing PDA with the Canadian actor kissing his girlfriend. At one point, Halsey even sat on top of Avan as they held onto each other.

The couple seemed to enjoy the day as they were pictured giggling and laughing together. They shared bread, cheese and a bottle of wine.

For the cozy outing, the "Bad at Love" hitmaker donned red hair and a purple mini dress paired with cowboy boots. Her boyfriend, meanwhile, opted for a white button-up shirt, slacks and sneakers.

Halsey and Avan first sparked romance rumors in September 2023 when they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old musician confirmed their romance Instagram-official when she posted photos from their appearance at Los Angeles Fashion Week.

Halsey's romance with Avan came after the Grammy nominee split from Alev Aydin, whom she dated for more than four years. A source said of the couple, who shares 3-year-old son Ender Ridley, "The split with them is totally amicable and they are co-parenting, they are going to raise their son together."

Prior to this, Halsey dated Matty Healy, Lido, Machine Gun Kelly and G-Eazy.