Drake Mocked by Rick Ross After Toronto Mansion Flooded Amid Feud

AceShowbiz - Drake and Rick Ross, once close collaborators, have ignited a fiery rap beef in 2024. Their rivalry has intensified with endless diss tracks and social media jabs, including digs at each other's mansions and jets.

Despite their feud, both Drake and Ross boast impressive homes. Drake's Toronto abode, known as The Embassy, boasts modern architecture with a 50,000-square-foot footprint and a 3,200-square-foot master bedroom suite. Its great room features a chandelier adorned with 20,000 hand-cut Swarovski crystals, while a massive trophy room displays his numerous music awards.

Ross's palatial estate in Fayetteville, Georgia, called The Promise Land, exudes a more traditional mansion style. Its 54,000 square feet spread across 300 acres house 109 rooms, including a movie theater, game room, bowling alley, and basketball court. The mansion served as Eddie Murphy's palace in the film "Coming 2 America" and was previously owned by boxing legend Evander Holyfield.

While both mansions are exceptional, Drake's Toronto home holds a slight advantage in terms of luxury. Its $100 million value and custom design by renowned architect Ferris Rafauli, as well as its opulent details, make it the more extravagant option. Ross's $75 million estate, however, remains an awe-inspiring property with its private zoo and sprawling land.