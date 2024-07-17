'Stranger Things' Creators Join Forces With Netflix for New Horror Series

AceShowbiz - As "Stranger Things" prepares for its fifth and final season, the Duffer Brothers have signed on to executive produce a new Netflix series titled "Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen". The show is based on an original concept by Haley Z. Boston, who previously wrote for "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities" and "Brand New Cherry Flavor".

The show will reportedly have an "atmospheric" and "psychological horror" tone. The Duffer Brothers expressed their admiration for Boston's writing, saying, "We were knocked flat when we first read Haley's script... We feel so lucky to be producing her first show, and we can't wait to share her vision with the rest of the world."

Boston will serve as showrunner and executive producer for the series, alongside Andrea Sperling. The Duffer Brothers and Hilary Leavitt will executive produce via their production company Upside Down Pictures.

While fans await the conclusion of "Stranger Things", they can expect to see more from the Duffer Brothers in the future. They are currently working on multiple projects, including a live-action adaptation of "Death Note", a series adaptation of "The Boroughs" and a spin-off of "Stranger Things".

Despite the end of "Stranger Things", fans can take solace in the fact that the Duffer Brothers are continuing to bring their unique brand of horror to audiences. "Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen" promises to be a chilling and suspenseful experience that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.