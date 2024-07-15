Olly Murs Grateful for 'Unforgettable Night' Despite England's Heartbreaking Euro Loss

AceShowbiz - Olly Murs and fellow comedian Rob Beckett were among those who witnessed Spain's triumph over England in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin. Murs, who donned an England shirt, expressed his disappointment after the match.

"When you realise you've got to fly from Berlin to Zurich before heading back to London after losing the Euros. Huge thanks for the hospitality and letting me experience this unforgettable night!" Murs posted, while Beckett departed the stadium with a glum expression.

England's heartbreaking loss sparked an outpouring of frustration and sympathy on social media. Mark Wright, Stacey Dooley and Michael Vaughan took to various platforms to congratulate the Three Lions despite their loss.

Numerous celebrities, including Ant and Dec, Amanda Holden and Dani Dyer, had rallied behind the team throughout the tournament. Kate Ferdinand and Rio Ferdinand also made an appearance in Berlin, with Kate rocking a crop top while Rio performed his TV presenting duties.

Dani Dyer was seen celebrating with the partners of players Conor Gallagher and Ollie Watkins. Meanwhile, Amanda Holden dressed in full England gear with a novelty hat while enjoying a pint of Guinness in Spain.

As the match unfolded, Ed Sheeran, Kate Beckinsale and Amanda Holden cheered from home, expressing their hope for an England victory. KSI and Holly Hagan also posed in support of the team.

Prince William and his son, Prince George, witnessed the game alongside Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and other dignitaries. Following the loss, Prince William penned a message to the England team, acknowledging their exceptional journey and expressing pride in their efforts.

Celebrities including Piers Morgan, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson were in attendance at the Olympiastadion. Peter Crouch, Arsene Wenger and Gareth Bale were among the renowned footballing figures at the match.

However, it was Spain's victory that left the English team and fans shattered. The King of Spain and his daughter, Princess Sofia of Spain, watched on as Spain secured the coveted trophy.

In response to the loss, the King urged manager Gareth Southgate and his players to hold their heads high. He hailed their achievement in reaching the final, highlighting the long-term vision and unwavering support they had inspired.

Despite the disappointment, celebrities and fans alike expressed their gratitude for the England team's efforts. Lauryn Goodman, Ellie Alderson and Tolami Benson were among the WAGs who shared their emotional reactions on social media.

"Made in Chelsea" star Jamie Laing showcased his pride in the team, while "Love Island" star Tyrique Hyde was devastated by the loss. Radio broadcaster Darryl Morris praised Gareth Southgate for transforming English football and fostering national pride.

As the tournament drew to a close, celebrities and fans reflected on the rollercoaster of emotions and the indomitable spirit of the England team. Despite their heartbreaking defeat, the Three Lions left an unforgettable mark on the hearts of those who cheered them on.