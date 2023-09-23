Olly Murs Still Hasn't Got Used to Wearing Wedding Ring, Two Months After Nuptials

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Heart Skips a Beat' singer admits he still needs time to get used to wearing his wedding band, two months after tying the knot with his bodybuilder fiancee.

Sep 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Newly married Olly Murs feels weird wearing a wedding ring. The pop star married bodybuilder Amelia during a three-day extravaganza on the privately-owned Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary in Essex in July.

As he has never worn jewellery before, he's finding bizarre is wearing a wedding band on his finger. "I can't describe it, but when you meet the right one and you're in love and you get married and you have that special day together - you become one. I feel really happy. Without sounding cheesy, it's just lovely and special," he gushed to new! magazine of life as a married man.

On getting to grips with having a ring on all the time, he added, "I keep touching it, I've never worn jewellery in my life, so it's really hard for me. I've never worn watches or anything - I just don't like jewellery on me - but the ring is really important. I was very excited about having it, but it feels a bit odd at times."

Olly recently admitted seeing Amelia in her Pallas Couture gown caused him to become teary. He told HELLO!, "I was blown away by how amazing it was. It was quite magical - the perfect celebration of our love. Seeing Amelia walk down the aisle was something I'll never ever forget. She looked out of this world."

"I was on the brink of crying at any moment. When my nephews walked down the aisle, I was gone, then when Amelia came in - oh my God! My mum said she hasn't seen me cry like that since I was four years old!"

Amelia worked with Australia-based bridal house Pallas Couture for months on her gown, which featured detachable sleeves, a sweeping train and a veil embroidered with their names and wedding date.

However, she admitted keeping the dress a secret from Olly was tough. She said, "I remember thinking, 'How am I going to make this work - they are on the other side of the world?' I would pretend to Olly I had early work calls so I could do fittings over FaceTime."

You can share this post!