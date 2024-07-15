Richard Simmons' Brother Asks People Not to 'Be Sad' About Fitness Guru's Death

AceShowbiz - Richard Simmons' brother has spoken up in the wake of his passing. In a statement issued via the fitness guru's social media account on X, formerly known as Twitter, Lenny Simmons asked people not to "be sad" over his brother's death.

"Hello Everyone," Lenny began in the statement released on Sunday, July 14, one day after Richard's passed away. "I don't want people to be sad about my brother. I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people's lives. He truly cared about people. He called, wrote, and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help."

"So don't be sad. Celebrate his life!" Lenny continued in a separate tweet, before sharing, "He was very excited about all of the upcoming ventures he was working on. We are in shock. Please respect the family at this difficult time."

Richard's passing was confirmed by his longtime publicist Tom Estey on Saturday after TMZ first reported the news. "The world has truly lost an angel," Tom said of Richard. The outlet cited reports from law enforcement and added that no foul play was suspected.

He was found dead at his Los Angeles home, just a day after he celebrated his 76th birthday. In his last tweet posted on Friday, he thanked his fans for the birthday wishes he received. "Thank you…I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday," he wrote, signing it off with, "Love, Richard."

Tributes have since poured in from his friends, such as comedian Pauly Shore and actress Ricki Lake.

Earlier this year, Richard alarmed fans with a vague social media post stating that he was "dying." He penned at the time, "I have some news to tell you. Please don't be sad. I am ….dying. Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death."

Richard later clarified that the post was intended as a reminder to appreciate life fully. Days later, he revealed that he was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer. The diagnosis came after he noticed a suspicious bump under his right eye.