 
Richard Simmons' Brother Asks People Not to 'Be Sad' About Fitness Guru's Death
Instagram
Celebrity

In a statement issued via the fitness guru's social media page, Lenny Simmons admits that his family is 'in shock' and shares how he wishes his late brother is remembered following his passing.

  • Jul 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Richard Simmons' brother has spoken up in the wake of his passing. In a statement issued via the fitness guru's social media account on X, formerly known as Twitter, Lenny Simmons asked people not to "be sad" over his brother's death.

"Hello Everyone," Lenny began in the statement released on Sunday, July 14, one day after Richard's passed away. "I don't want people to be sad about my brother. I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people's lives. He truly cared about people. He called, wrote, and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help."

"So don't be sad. Celebrate his life!" Lenny continued in a separate tweet, before sharing, "He was very excited about all of the upcoming ventures he was working on. We are in shock. Please respect the family at this difficult time."

Lenny Simmons' Statement

Richard Simmons' brother Lenny issued a statement in the wake of the fitness guru's passing.

  Editors' Pick

Richard's passing was confirmed by his longtime publicist Tom Estey on Saturday after TMZ first reported the news. "The world has truly lost an angel," Tom said of Richard. The outlet cited reports from law enforcement and added that no foul play was suspected.

He was found dead at his Los Angeles home, just a day after he celebrated his 76th birthday. In his last tweet posted on Friday, he thanked his fans for the birthday wishes he received. "Thank you…I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday," he wrote, signing it off with, "Love, Richard."

Tributes have since poured in from his friends, such as comedian Pauly Shore and actress Ricki Lake.

Earlier this year, Richard alarmed fans with a vague social media post stating that he was "dying." He penned at the time, "I have some news to tell you. Please don't be sad. I am ….dying. Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death."

Richard later clarified that the post was intended as a reminder to appreciate life fully. Days later, he revealed that he was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer. The diagnosis came after he noticed a suspicious bump under his right eye.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Richard Simmons Buried in Fitness Gear for Heavenly Workout

Richard Simmons Buried in Fitness Gear for Heavenly Workout

Richard Simmons' Housekeeper Challenges Brother's Control Over Fitness Guru's Estate

Richard Simmons' Housekeeper Challenges Brother's Control Over Fitness Guru's Estate

Richard Simmons' Death Ruled Accidental, His Brother Confirms

Richard Simmons' Death Ruled Accidental, His Brother Confirms

Richard Simmons' Final Photo and Message to Fans Unveiled One Week After His Death

Richard Simmons' Final Photo and Message to Fans Unveiled One Week After His Death

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo