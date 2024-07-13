Harry Styles Pays Tribute to Christine McVie With Stevie Nicks at BST Hyde Park

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles made a heartwarming appearance at Stevie Nicks' headlining set for the BST Hyde Park concert series on Friday, July 12. The surprise guest joined Nicks for emotional performances of "Stop Dragging My Heart Around" and "Landslide".

Before Styles took the stage, Nicks shared with the London audience that she had asked him to help her commemorate the 81st birthday of their late Fleetwood Mac bandmate, Christine McVie. Nicks, deeply moved by McVie's passing last year, expressed her gratitude for all the support she had received.

"Christine was Harry's girl, she was my girl, she was your girl, and she loved all of you," Nicks said. "Today would have been her birthday." Styles, wearing an embroidered songbird pin as a tribute to McVie's vocal performance on "Songbird", performed "Landslide" with Nicks.

His appearance marked his first live performance since wrapping up his "Love On Tour" in July 2023 and his first public appearance since releasing "Harry's House". The album, which won a Grammy for Album of the Year, has been a critical and commercial success.

Nicks, who is a headliner for the concert series, reflected on how the stage has been a source of solace for her amidst the loss of McVie. She also took the opportunity to encourage the crowd to be politically active.

The concert featured a star-studded lineup, including performances by Kings of Leon, Kylie Minogue, the Corrs, Stray Kids, Shania Twain, Robbie Williams and Andrea Bocelli.