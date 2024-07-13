 
Travis Kelce Jokes What the Least He Could Do After Hitting Fan With Golf Ball
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end accidentally strikes a fan in the back of the head with a golf ball during the 2024 American Century Championship celebrity tournament.

  • Jul 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - At the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on Friday, July 12, Travis Kelce, along with his brother Jason Kelce, WWE star Mike Mizanin a.k.a. The Miz, and other celebrities, embarked on their first round of the tournament. On the 16th hole of the Lake Tahoe course, Travis took a powerful drive that unfortunately hit a fan in the 20s.

The woman was struck in the back of the head, and streaks of blood could be seen in her blonde hair. Paramedics promptly arrived and provided medical assistance. After a few minutes, the woman was assisted to a standing position.

Travis and Jason approached the fan to ensure her well-being. Travis even joked that the least he could do was take a photo with her. The woman later joked to Jason, unsure whether it was him or his brother who hit her.

Paramedics transported the fan off the course, and the tournament resumed. Last week, Travis and Jason had joked about the possibility of hitting a bystander during the tournament on their "New Heights" podcast. Jason asked for advice, to which Travis replied, "Don't feel bad if you hit somebody because they bought the ticket."

This year's tournament also featured the participation of Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and other sports stars, as well as celebrities like Don Cheadle and Miles Teller. The 2024 American Century Championship, presented by American Century Investments, concluded on July 14 and was broadcasted on NBC, Peacock and the Golf Channel.

