Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Enjoy Rare Date Night in New York Cty

AceShowbiz - Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler stepped out for a rare date night at the opening of Broadway's "Oh Mary!" on July 11 in New York City. The couple kept it casual, with Butler in a black baseball cap, distressed gray T-shirt, sweater, and black pants, while Gerber opted for a fitted navy blue T-shirt, striped gray and white skirt, and black leather knee-high boots.

In a separate outing on May 25th, the lovebirds held hands during a walk through Manhattan. Gerber showcased her fashion prowess in a black blouse with undone buttons, dark jeans, and ballet flats. Butler kept it low-key with a white T-shirt, green jacket, and gray pants.

Their relationship has blossomed since it first sparked rumors in December 2021. They went public in March 2022 and have remained private about their romance. Gerber previously dated Jacob Elordi and Pete Davidson, while Butler's past relationship with Vanessa Hudgens ended in 2020.

The couple attended the "Dune: Part Two" premiere in February and were seen holding hands at the after-party. They have also been spotted at Smalls Jazz Club and Waverly Inn in New York City, sparking engagement rumors on multiple occasions.