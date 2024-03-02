Tori Spelling Spotted Chatting With Dean McDermott Nearly One Year After Split

Cover Images/INFphoto.com Celebrity

The former star of 'Beverly Hills, 90210' was photographed chatting with her estranged husband while at a park in Agoura Hills, California, on Wednesday, February 28.

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling was spotted with Dean McDermott for the first time since their separation nearly one year ago. The "BH90210" alum was photographed chatting with her estranged husband while at a park in Agoura Hills, California.

During the Wednesday, February 28 outing, the 50-year-old and her ex looked civil and relaxed while having a conversation. Pictures surfacing online showed the former couple leaning over a banister.

For the outfit, Tori kept it casual in a white T-shirt and black pants with her long, blond hair styled straight. The 57-year-old actor, for his part, sported a black T-shirt, jeans and a white baseball cap.

Dean confirmed his split from Tori in June 2023. In a since-deleted Instagram post, he wrote, "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own... We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time."

Following their split, Tori was rumored to be dating businessman Ryan Cramer. Meanwhile, Dean has been in a relationship with Lily Calo and recently moved in with his girlfriend after dating for several months.

As for Tori, she has reportedly moved into a new lavish rental home with her five kids after staying in a motel and an RV. Per Daily Mail's report, the TV personality and her children are currently settling in a $15,000-a-month home in Woodland Hills, California.

The two-story property, which is located in the west San Fernando Valley, is said to boast five bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on 3,000 square feet of land. The posh home is fully furnished with a brand new pool and spa. Tori reportedly put down a $7,500 security deposit in order to get keys to the property, which is described as an "entertainer's dream" on the real estate profile.

