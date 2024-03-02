 

Karol G's Private Jet Smoking After Making Emergency Landing at Van Nuys

The 'Manana Sera Bonito' star has been forced to make an unscheduled stop at Van Nuys as her private plane made an emergency landing following a mid-air issue.

  Mar 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Karol G had a mid-air emergency when her private jet was forced to make an emergency landing amid reports of smoke in the cockpit. The 33-year-old singer and her team were flying on her Gulfstream G400 - which is decorated with the same barbed wire heart tattoo she has on her arm - when it took off from Burbank airport in California on Thursday, February 29, but the plane turned around shortly after getting airborne and made an unscheduled landing at Van Nuys Airport around 15 miles west of Burbank.

Abc7.com states the pilot reported seeing smoke in the cockpit and the jet was greeted by emergency crews after touching down at Van Nuys. Video footage showed the singer exiting the aircraft and shaking hands with a member of the flight team before hugging a pal on the tarmac.

Karol G is currently in the middle of a tour of Latin America and she is next due to perform in Guatemala on Friday, March 1.

The drama came just hours after the singer was named Billboard's Woman of the Year 2024, following in the footsteps of stars including Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift. She will pick up the honour at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 6 and the singer will also take to the stage to perform.

Billboard's editorial director Hannah Karp said, "With her immense talent, Karol G has created a movement for women across the globe due to her empowering lyrics and inspiring confidence. The release of her groundbreaking album 'Manana Sera Bonito' has proven her a force to be reckoned with in both the English and Spanish charts. We are so excited to honour her as Woman of the Year."

The honour follows Karol's first Grammy Award win in February, with the singer picking up Best Musica Urbana Album for "Manana Sera Bonito".

