 

Jennifer Lopez Laments Not Receiving Enough Love From Her Parents as a Child

The 53-year-old singer and actress, who was raised in the Bronx, reveals that she didn't feel loved because she felt her mom was 'narcissistic' and her father was absent.

  • Mar 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez has gotten candid about her about her upbringing. In her new documentary, "The Greatest Love Story Never Told", the "Hustlers" actress admitted that she didn't receive enough love from her mom Guadalupe Rodriguez and dad David Lopez.

The 53-year-old, who was raised in the Bronx, revealed that she didn't feel loved because she felt her mom was "narcissistic" and her dad was absent. "When I was growing up I was always looking for somebody to make me feel loved," she said.

"I was a middle child, not the baby, not the first born... you just kind of get lost a little bit in between it all," J.Lo added. She was making references to her sisters Leslie, 56, and Lynda, 52.

"I felt very ignored by my dad because he was always working nights then all day he would sleep and I didn't feel like I had enough of a connection with him," the wife of Ben Affleck continued. "My mom was narcissistic, center of the attention, life of the party-type person."

J.Lo has previously opened up about her relationship with her mom in the 2022 Netflix documentary, "Halftime". She explained in the documentary, "My mom is a super-complicated woman and she carries a lot of baggage, she wanted us to be independent and never have to rely on a man."

"She did what she had to do to survive, and it made her strong, but it also made her tough," J.Lo, who shares twins Max and Emme Muniz with ex-husband Marc Anthony, went on alleging. "She beat the s**t out of us."

J.Lo divulged that she and her mother took "a break" from each other when she refused to go to college. "I wanted to try dance full time … I started sleeping on the sofa in the dance studio. I was homeless, but I told her, 'This is what I have to do,' " she recalled.

Luckily, J.Lo is now on good terms with both her parents, who divorced in the '90s. She even shared a loving tribute to her dad when celebrating Father's Day last year.

