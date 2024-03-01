 

Hailey Bieber 'Pissed' After Dad Stephen Baldwin Asks Fans to Pray for Her and Husband Justin

Hailey Bieber 'Pissed' After Dad Stephen Baldwin Asks Fans to Pray for Her and Husband Justin
The actor might have good intentions by sharing his post, but his model daughter is not happy at all that her marital woes with the 'What Do You Mean?' hitmaker are exposed.

AceShowbiz - Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) isn't happy with her father Stephen Baldwin's recent plea. The model is reportedly "pissed" after her dad asked fans to pray for her and her husband Justin Bieber.

According to TMZ, the 27-year-old and the Canadian crooner are currently going through a "private" family matter, which Stephen knew about. The actor might have good intentions by sharing his post, but his daughter is not happy at all that her marital woes are exposed.

Stephen asked fans to offer a "little prayer" for his daughter Hailey and son-in-law Justin in an Instagram post. Taking to Instagram Story, the 57-year-old re-shared Victor Marx's video featuring Justin playing the guitar and singing along to "I Could Sing of Your Love Forever" by Delirious? and the Hillsong Worship.

"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them," read a message on top of the footage, "to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face."

  Editors' Pick

The founder of All Things Possible Ministries then wrote in the caption, "I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get." He added, "Eileen and Hailey's mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well."

"There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn't want them to draw closer to Jesus," he continued. "So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith , marriage and life in general. So thank you.

After Stephen shared the concerning post, Hailey and Justin were spotted looking somber when heading to a church in Los Angeles. The young couple arrived at the church in their new $90,000 Tesla Cybertruck.

In contrast to her vibrant yellow argyle sweater, Hailey, who paired the look with baggy jeans, didn't seem to be in high spirits. As for Justin, the "Love Yourself" hitmaker opted for an oversized black sweatshirt. The 29-year-old Canadian singer hid his face as he wore a black scarf over his head. He also put on his hoodie to further conceal his face.

