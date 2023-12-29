 

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Move In Together in New York

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Move In Together in New York
Rumor has it, the 'Wicked' actress has been living under the same roof as her 'Spamalot' actor boyfriend in the Big Apple following numerous outings in the city.

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are said to be residing together in New York City. Insiders told TMZ that while the pop star, 30, and Broadway star, 31, still have their own homes, they have been living under one roof as their romance heats up.

One source told the outlet the pair "vibe together" and enjoy each other's company.

The "Thank U, Next" hitmaker is due to head back to England next year to resume filming her pair of "Wicked" films whilst Ethan is starring in a stage production of "Spamalot" back on Broadway. It's unclear if Ethan will jet across the pond to be with his girlfriend in London.

Ariana split from her husband Dalton Gomez in January after two years of marriage before moving on with Ethan, who she has been working with on "Wicked".

Meanwhile, Ariana has been in the studio with producer Max Martin working on her follow-up to 2020's "Positions". The singing sensation returned to music amid the SAG-AFTRA strike when filming was paused. An insider told the New York Post's Page Six column, "Her priority has been Glinda [her character in 'Wicked'] for the past two years, and still is, as they haven't finished the film."

She still has no idea when the new music will be released. The source said, "She doesn't know when she'll want to release" it "as she wants to be respectful of the timeline for 'Wicked,' and originally didn't want to do any music at all until after the films were released." However, the insider added, "She works quickly and drops [in] instinctively whenever she feels ready… so who knows?"

What's more, Ariana and co-star Cynthia Erivo have created new songs with "Wicked" creator Stephen Schwartz. Getting to split Jon M. Chu's eagerly anticipated movie adaptation of the hit musical - in which Ariana portrays Glinda and Cynthia, 36, plays Elphaba - into two parts afforded the team "some room for exploration that has led to a couple of new songs."

Schwartz told RadioTimes.com, "The creative team, led by [director] Jon Chu, has been fantastic, and I have a great music team, many of whom came from the show originally. And then we have this phenomenal cast - particularly our leading ladies in Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are such great singers, such great musicians and wonderful human beings to work with."

