Madelyn Cline Not Impressed by Fashion Week
In a new magazine interview, the 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' actress gets candid as to why she doesn't really find 'the idea of fashion week' enjoyable.

  • Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Madelyn Cline thinks fashion shows are "not always as glamorous" as they appear. The "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" star - who has amassed a strong following on social media for her Hollywood life with 6.7 million TikTok followers and 16.7 million on Instagram - confessed catwalks have been romanticised and they aren't always as fun as they seem.

"The idea of fashion week is always so romantic until you put your body through it and then you get there and you realise, 'Oh, I'm not doing well.' It's not always as glamorous as it seems," The 26-year actress-and-model said while in conversation with TikTok star Nailea Devora for Interview magazine.

The 21-year-old influencer responded, "Exactly. It's very glamorous, and then you show up and you're like, 'My body is deteriorating.' I'm pretty sure that because of the junk food that I eat in the States - I'm a Hot Cheeto girl, I love a McDonald's breakfast hash brown - when I went to Paris, the food that I was eating over there, very healthy, fruits, that was the reason why before the show, I was yakking."

"TMI, but I was literally head in the toilet, Madelyn. It was bad. I was like, 'I don't know if I'm going to be able to make the show.' And my manager was like, 'Girl, they flew you out. You're making the show.' And I'm like, 'You're right. I'm there.' "

Madelyn added, "The good thing about those situations is that the shows are usually about 30 minutes long. Universally, I feel like everybody pulls it together for 30 minutes and then runs back to their hotel and then has to rot for a good few hours until the after parties."

The "Outer Banks" star also admitted that although she loves to go incognito for a while, she also loves being in the spotlight. Madelyn said, "I do love to disappear, but at the same time, I love to, in some ways, put myself out there. So it's a funny balance."

