 

Larsa Pippen Blasted for 'Kissing the Kardashians' A**' in Explosive 'RHOM' Midseason Trailer

Larsa Pippen Blasted for 'Kissing the Kardashians' A**' in Explosive 'RHOM' Midseason Trailer
Instagram
TV

The new trailer for 'The Real Housewives of Miami' sees Adriana de Moura slamming the former wife of Scottie Pippen for her relationship with Kim Kardashan during a verbal fight.

  • Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - "The Real Housewives of Miami has unveiled its heated midseason trailer. The trailer, unveiled on Wednesday, December 20, sees Adriana de Moura and fellow cast member Larsa Pippen getting into a verbal fight.

In the footage, Adriana shaded Larsa over her friendship with Kim Kardashian during an argument. "You weren't there darling, you were in L.A. for ten years, kissing the Kardashians' ass, so shut up!" Adriana yelled to Larsa.

In response to the insult, the former wife of Scottie Pippen fires back, "You need to sit the f**k down."

It wasn't the first time Adriana slammed Larsa for her relationship with the SKIMS founder. Back in a February 2022 episode, Adriana said, "I've known you for more than 10 years. Back when we were hanging out, you already had this attitude that you were better than everybody else. You were here for a minute then you went to L.A. and became Kim Kardashian's minion. And now, all that rubbed off on you and you came back on a high horse."

  Editors' Pick

In addition to Adriana, Larsa is also seen feuding with Lisa Hochstein. At one point in the trailer, Larsa tells her close friend, You need to apologize, because you were a complete a--hole." Lisa then responds, "All last year you were an a**hole to everybody."

Lisa is also caught in a screaming match with Kiki Barth. "You're entitled, you're selfish. Maybe what's happening with you and Lenny is karma. Karma is a b***h," Kiki tells Lisa, who is in the middle of a messy divorce from Lenny Hochstein.

"The Real Housewives of Miami" will continue airing its season 6 every Wednesdays at 9 P.M. on Bravo.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'The Bachelor' Reveals 32 Contestants Competing For Joey Graziadei's Heart in Season 28

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Urges 'Rude A**' Critics to Leave Her Alone
Related Posts
Larsa Pippen Labeled as 'Pathological Liar' in Explosive 'RHOM' Season 6 Sneak Peek

Larsa Pippen Labeled as 'Pathological Liar' in Explosive 'RHOM' Season 6 Sneak Peek

Larsa Pippen Defends Decision to Wear Braids on TV After Being Accused of Cultural Appropriation

Larsa Pippen Defends Decision to Wear Braids on TV After Being Accused of Cultural Appropriation

Andy Cohen Defends Himself After Yelling at 'A**hole' Larsa Pippen at 'RHOM' Reunion

Andy Cohen Defends Himself After Yelling at 'A**hole' Larsa Pippen at 'RHOM' Reunion

Nicola Martin Slams 'Fake' Larsa Pippen Over Her 'Staged' 'RHOM' Dates

Nicola Martin Slams 'Fake' Larsa Pippen Over Her 'Staged' 'RHOM' Dates

Latest News
Cailee Spaeny Revals How Sofia Coppola Helped Her Conquer Her Fears
  • Dec 21, 2023

Cailee Spaeny Revals How Sofia Coppola Helped Her Conquer Her Fears

Kesha Strips Down to Birthday Suit in Instagram Photo to Celebrate Her Freedom
  • Dec 21, 2023

Kesha Strips Down to Birthday Suit in Instagram Photo to Celebrate Her Freedom

Carey Mulligan Didn't See Husband Marcus Mumford as 'Boyfriend Material' on First Meeting
  • Dec 21, 2023

Carey Mulligan Didn't See Husband Marcus Mumford as 'Boyfriend Material' on First Meeting

Christopher Briney Initially Turned Down 'Mean Girls'
  • Dec 21, 2023

Christopher Briney Initially Turned Down 'Mean Girls'

Dua Lipa 'Saw' Her New Music 'in a Red'
  • Dec 21, 2023

Dua Lipa 'Saw' Her New Music 'in a Red'

Larsa Pippen Blasted for 'Kissing the Kardashians' A**' in Explosive 'RHOM' Midseason Trailer
  • Dec 21, 2023

Larsa Pippen Blasted for 'Kissing the Kardashians' A**' in Explosive 'RHOM' Midseason Trailer

Most Read
'The Voice' Finale Recap: Season 24 Winner Puts a Coach on Winning Streak
TV

'The Voice' Finale Recap: Season 24 Winner Puts a Coach on Winning Streak

Alyssa Milano Gets Cryptic After Being Accused of Getting Shannen Doherty Fired From 'Charmed'

Alyssa Milano Gets Cryptic After Being Accused of Getting Shannen Doherty Fired From 'Charmed'

Jon Cryer Open to 'Two and a Half Men' Reunion Despite Losing Contact With Charlie Sheen

Jon Cryer Open to 'Two and a Half Men' Reunion Despite Losing Contact With Charlie Sheen

George Clooney Says 'Friends' Didn't Bring Joy to Matthew Perry

George Clooney Says 'Friends' Didn't Bring Joy to Matthew Perry

Patrick Dempsey Proud of 'Grey's Anatomy' for Inspiring 'So Many People' to Be Medical Workers

Patrick Dempsey Proud of 'Grey's Anatomy' for Inspiring 'So Many People' to Be Medical Workers

Charles Melton Compares 'Riverdale' to Renowned Arts School Julliard

Charles Melton Compares 'Riverdale' to Renowned Arts School Julliard

Nicole Kidman Deals With Family Tragedy in 'Expats' First Trailer

Nicole Kidman Deals With Family Tragedy in 'Expats' First Trailer

'Wednesday' Spin-Off Focusing on Uncle Fester Is in the Works

'Wednesday' Spin-Off Focusing on Uncle Fester Is in the Works

'The Masked Singer' Finale Recap: RnB Icon Named as Winner of Season 10

'The Masked Singer' Finale Recap: RnB Icon Named as Winner of Season 10