Rihanna's Eldest Son RZA 'Took a While' to Accept His Younger Brother

The Barbadian singer, who is a mother of two, reveals that her firstborn 'struggled in the beginning' when his younger sibling Riot came home from the hospital in August.

Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rihanna's eldest son "struggled" to accept his new baby brother at first. The "Wild Thoughts" hitmaker has admitted 19-month-old RZA "struggled in the beginning" when his younger sibling Riot came home from the hospital in August and doesn't like it when the newborn's crying, but he soon learned to love the little one.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the mother-of-two said, "If the baby's crying, he'll come and just like, hold his hands. It hurts him if the baby's crying. He'll wake up in the morning just saying, 'Baby, baby, baby, baby, baby.' "

Rihanna continued, "He loves him. It took a while, but he got there and I'm proud of him."

The 35-year-old singer loves being a "boy mom." She gushed, "They're the best... Having a house full of boys, I mean, I thought I was a girl mom... I'm a boy mom. I love this, I love it."

Rihanna isn't done adding to her brood and would love to give her sons a sister. She told E! News of what's missing from her life, "So far, have daughters." The "Work" hitmaker added, "I'm batting at 75 per cent for a boy next time. So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed."

This week, Rihanna also gushed that A$AP Rocky as a dad is a "major turn on." The "Love on the Brain" singer, who has RZA and Riot with the 35-year-old rapper, "loved" her partner "differently" when he became a father and playfully admitted their kids love him so much she just feels like "an extra."

She told Access Hollywood, "I loved him differently as a dad. This is major, major like, it's a turn on. It's just like, 'Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving (dad).' " She jokingly added, "And my kids are obsessed with him. I'm just a background, I'm an extra. Yep! It happens! ... It doesn't matter if it's girls or boys, they love their dad differently and I love to see it."

