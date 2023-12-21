 

Rihanna's Eldest Son RZA 'Took a While' to Accept His Younger Brother

Rihanna's Eldest Son RZA 'Took a While' to Accept His Younger Brother
Instagram
Celebrity

The Barbadian singer, who is a mother of two, reveals that her firstborn 'struggled in the beginning' when his younger sibling Riot came home from the hospital in August.

  • Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rihanna's eldest son "struggled" to accept his new baby brother at first. The "Wild Thoughts" hitmaker has admitted 19-month-old RZA "struggled in the beginning" when his younger sibling Riot came home from the hospital in August and doesn't like it when the newborn's crying, but he soon learned to love the little one.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the mother-of-two said, "If the baby's crying, he'll come and just like, hold his hands. It hurts him if the baby's crying. He'll wake up in the morning just saying, 'Baby, baby, baby, baby, baby.' "

Rihanna continued, "He loves him. It took a while, but he got there and I'm proud of him."

  Editors' Pick

The 35-year-old singer loves being a "boy mom." She gushed, "They're the best... Having a house full of boys, I mean, I thought I was a girl mom... I'm a boy mom. I love this, I love it."

Rihanna isn't done adding to her brood and would love to give her sons a sister. She told E! News of what's missing from her life, "So far, have daughters." The "Work" hitmaker added, "I'm batting at 75 per cent for a boy next time. So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed."

This week, Rihanna also gushed that A$AP Rocky as a dad is a "major turn on." The "Love on the Brain" singer, who has RZA and Riot with the 35-year-old rapper, "loved" her partner "differently" when he became a father and playfully admitted their kids love him so much she just feels like "an extra."

She told Access Hollywood, "I loved him differently as a dad. This is major, major like, it's a turn on. It's just like, 'Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving (dad).' " She jokingly added, "And my kids are obsessed with him. I'm just a background, I'm an extra. Yep! It happens! ... It doesn't matter if it's girls or boys, they love their dad differently and I love to see it."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Brad Pitt All Smiles With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon on His 60th Birthday Celebration

Kelly Clarkson Needs 'More Work' on Herself Before Dating Again After Brandon Blackstock Split
Related Posts
Rihanna Keeps Her 'Fingers Crossed' for a Daughter After Welcoming Two Sons With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna Keeps Her 'Fingers Crossed' for a Daughter After Welcoming Two Sons With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna Feels Like 'a Background' When A$AP Rocky Bonds With Their Kids

Rihanna Feels Like 'a Background' When A$AP Rocky Bonds With Their Kids

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Enjoy Family Day Out With Son RZA Amid Rapper's Legal Issue

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Enjoy Family Day Out With Son RZA Amid Rapper's Legal Issue

Rihanna Debuts New Blonde Hair on Dinner Amid A$AP Rocky's Legal Issue

Rihanna Debuts New Blonde Hair on Dinner Amid A$AP Rocky's Legal Issue

Latest News
Kelly Clarkson Needs 'More Work' on Herself Before Dating Again After Brandon Blackstock Split
  • Dec 21, 2023

Kelly Clarkson Needs 'More Work' on Herself Before Dating Again After Brandon Blackstock Split

Robert De Niro Hopes His Young Daughter to Be Bilingual
  • Dec 21, 2023

Robert De Niro Hopes His Young Daughter to Be Bilingual

Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Share Happy Moment in Sweet TikTok Video
  • Dec 21, 2023

Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Share Happy Moment in Sweet TikTok Video

Britney Spears Gets Flirty With New Manager Benjamin Mallin in Instagram Video
  • Dec 21, 2023

Britney Spears Gets Flirty With New Manager Benjamin Mallin in Instagram Video

Charli XCX Teases New Music With Fiance George Daniel
  • Dec 21, 2023

Charli XCX Teases New Music With Fiance George Daniel

Travis Kelce Attempts to Stay Cool as Crowds Go 'Absolutely Insane' Over Taylor Swift at NFL Game
  • Dec 21, 2023

Travis Kelce Attempts to Stay Cool as Crowds Go 'Absolutely Insane' Over Taylor Swift at NFL Game

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Skin in Revealing Catsuit
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Skin in Revealing Catsuit

Jeannie Mai Reveals Concerns for Daughter's Safety Due to Jeezy's Firearms in Custody Battle

Jeannie Mai Reveals Concerns for Daughter's Safety Due to Jeezy's Firearms in Custody Battle

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash

DJ Akademiks Insists He Isn't Gay After Being Accused of Sleeping With 6ix9ine by Rapper's Ex

DJ Akademiks Insists He Isn't Gay After Being Accused of Sleeping With 6ix9ine by Rapper's Ex

Mama June Vows to Fight for Custody of Daughter Anna Cardwell's 1st Child Against Late Star's Ex

Mama June Vows to Fight for Custody of Daughter Anna Cardwell's 1st Child Against Late Star's Ex

Sami Sheen Surprises Fans With Stunning Hair Transformation

Sami Sheen Surprises Fans With Stunning Hair Transformation

Taylor Swift to Accompany Travis Kelce at Work on Christmas and New Year's Eve

Taylor Swift to Accompany Travis Kelce at Work on Christmas and New Year's Eve

Rihanna Keeps Her 'Fingers Crossed' for a Daughter After Welcoming Two Sons With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna Keeps Her 'Fingers Crossed' for a Daughter After Welcoming Two Sons With A$AP Rocky

Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Threatens Legal Action After Accused of Throwing Shade on Her Engagement

Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Threatens Legal Action After Accused of Throwing Shade on Her Engagement