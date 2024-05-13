Kourtney Kardashian's House Filled With Flowers by Travis Barker on Mother's Day

Instagram Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrate mother's day in style as he goes all out to make her first Mother's Day with their son Rocky Thirteen unforgettable.

May 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Travis Barker, the Blink-182 drummer, set a new standard for Mother's Day celebrations, showering his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, with love and affection on her first Mother's Day with their six-month-old son, Rocky Thirteen.

The couple, known affectionately as "Kravis", has once again captured the hearts of fans worldwide with their public declarations of love and a grand gesture that filled their $8.5M mansion with hundreds of roses.

Kardashian, a reality star with an impressive social media following, was not shy about sharing the lavish celebration with her fans. The grand foyer of their home was transformed into a floral paradise, documented in a video that featured the timeless "La Vie en Rose" by Louis Armstrong.

Barker's Instagram tribute was both touching and revealing, showcasing his profound admiration for Kardashian's role as a mother. "Happy Mother's Day to my best friend and partner. Our children are so lucky to have you. Thank you for filling our home with love, laughter, and joy. I love you forever and ever my wife @kourtneykardash," Barker wrote.

Travis Barker fills Kourtney Kardashian's house with flowers on Mother's Day

Kourtney's response, "I love you forever and ever my husband," mirrors the deep affection they both hold for each other, a sentiment frequently showcased on their social media platforms. From playful backstage moments during Travis' tour with his band in Australia to intimate kisses, their relationship thrives on love and mutual respect.

The family's celebration was not just about the couple or Rocky; Travis' oldest son, Landon Barker, also took to social media to praise Kardashian's mothering, highlighting the positive impact she's had on his life. "Happy mothers day @kourtneykardash Thank you for being so kind to me and treating me so well love you."

Landon Barker pays tribute to Kourtney Kardashian on Mother's Day

Similarly, Kourtney paid tribute to her own mother, Kris Jenner, thanking her for a dream childhood.

Kourtney Kardashian honors her mom Kris Jenner on Mother's Day

This special day, filled with public declarations of love and heartwarming family moments, highlights the importance of cherishing the ones we hold dear. For Travis and Kourtney, it wasn't just about the grand gestures but the heartfelt appreciation for each other's roles in their blended family and as partners in life.

As their social media tributes fade into the digital background, the echoes of their love and respect for one another continue to ripple through their daily lives, setting a beautiful example of modern family dynamics and the endless capacity of love, respect, and appreciation that transcend biological ties.