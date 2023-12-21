 

Soulja Boy's Baby Mama Sends Blueface Cease and Desist Letter for Claiming He Slept With Her

Blueface brought up his claims when he had a heated argument with Soulja on Instagram Live. "I already f**ked your baby mama… I already beat you to the punch," Blue told Big Draco

AceShowbiz - Soulja Boy's baby mama has shut down Blueface's claims about them having slept together. Jackilyn Martinez even threatened to pursue legal action against the "Crazy in Love" star by sending him a cease and desist letter.

On Tuesday, December 19, Jackilyn wrote on social media, "The statements made about me are defamatory and false." She added, and my lawyers have sent a cease and desist to Blueface."

Blueface brought up his claims when he had a heated argument with Soulja on Instagram Live. "I already f**ked your baby mama… I already beat you to the punch," Blue told Big Draco when they were sparring over who would win in a Verzuz battle. "I f**ked your baby mama the day before your baby shower."

Meanwhile on X (formerly Twitter), the "Thotiana" emcee alleged, "Soulja kissing d**k every time he see his child [crying face emoji]." He added, "Might be my kid he ain't even get the DNA test."

Firing back, Big Draco declared, "I'm gonna f**k Jaidyn and Chrisean since u wanna troll @bluefacebleedem let the games begin. I love it." The feud seemingly got worse as they agreed on a location for a fight.

