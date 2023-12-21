NBA YoungBoy Allowed to Leave Residence for Medical Reasons After Getting House Arrest Modifications

Instagram Celebrity

WhIle he's allowed to leave his house for medical appointments and court appearances, the 24-year-old emcee is prohibited from traveling outside Utah for work-related activities.

Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been granted house arrest modifications after a mental health plea. The "Right Foot Cree" emcee is now allowed to leave his Utah residence for medical reasons.

The adjustment was signed by Judge Shelly D. Dick on Tuesday, December 19. "The defendant is restricted to 24-hour a day lock-down at his residence except for medical appointments and court appearances or other activities specifically approved in advance by the defendant's pretrial supervision officer," so read the docs.

However, the judge denied YoungBoy's request to travel outside Utah for work-related activities.

YoungBoy filed his petition in November, citing that his prolonged house arrest adversely impacted his mental health and led to depression. "Being confined to his home and unable to complete his employment obligations has led to great anxiety, depression, [and] loss of weight and sleep," his lawyer James P. Manasseh shared in a statement.

"[YoungBoy Never Broke Again] has been visibly stressed and has expressed concern and loss of hope that he will be able to return to his contracted employment obligation," the attorney added.

YB was released from prison on a bond in October 2021 after spending seven months behind bars. He was arrested after he tried to flee when officers attempted to stop a vehicle he was in to serve him with a federal warrant.

YB took off on foot, leading police to bring in a K-9 to help locate him. He was then held at St. Martin Parish Correctional Center in Louisiana on drug and weapon charges.

You can share this post!