Kendall Jenner Spotted Attending Aspen Event Solo Amid Bad Bunny Split Rumors

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The 27-year-old model and reality TV star's solo appearance seems to fuel speculations that she has called it quits with the Puerto Rican rapper, whom she has been dating for a few months.

Dec 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner was seen among the guests at a fashion event in Aspen, Colorado on Thursday evening, December 14. The supermodel, however, hit the bash alone as her boyfriend Bad Bunny was nowhere to be seen.

For the Revolve + FWRD Pop-Up Shop party, Kendall opted for a chic style in a black jacket that perfectly accentuated her tiny waist. "The Kardashians" star paired her stylist look with form-fitting slacks and high heels.

The 27-year-old catwalk star further emphasized her beauty by putting on mauve lipstick. As for the hair, she chose to wear her dark hair down in soft waves.

Kendall's solo appearance appeared to fuel speculations that she had called it quits with Bad Bunny. It was noted that the last time the two were seen together was over a month ago, though the Puerto Rican rapper may head back to his native country to spend the holidays with his family.

That aside, Kendall previously appeared to hint at their breakup in a cryptic message. "What's meant for me, will simply find me," the supermodel wrote in November alongside a picture of a beautiful sunset.

Later in the same month, a source told Deuxmoi that the former star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and the "Un Serano Vin Ti" artist are "drifting apart" after dating for a few months. Despite that, the gossip blogger said in her podcast that she didn't think the couple has "100%" broken up "because we might see them walking out of Carbone next week."

"Whenever there is a Jenner or a Kardashian or anyone in that world. I'm sorry. It's just the hat that I wear. It's what I do for a living," guest Molly McPherson, who is a PR crisis expert, opined. "I'm always looking at the mutual beneficial part of the relationship that maybe they're just out of sync for the opportunity and the benefit. And again, absolutely could be real and it could be there, but sometimes it just kind of runs its course."

She went on saying, "You can still have a relationship, like a normal relationship where you get together, you're hooking up in a corner. Yeah. You don't want to be seen or photographed, but when when you're in the celebrity realm, you're going to look for opportunities that your relationship brings you," adding that it could be a "campaign" or "buzz online." She stressed, "It's not manipulation," but rather called it an "optimization."

You can share this post!