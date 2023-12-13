Kodak Black Vows to Work on Himself After Drug Possession Arrest

Cover Images/Robert Bell Celebrity

The Pompano Beach native was arrested on December 7 by a Plantation Police Department officer after officers allegedly saw a black Bentley SUV blocking a roadway around 2:07 A.M. in the 600 block of NW 47th Terrace.

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black has finally addressed his recent run-in with the law. When hopping on Instagram Live, the "Wake Up in the Sky" spitter declared that he's working on himself.

"I was on the lean, homie. I was asleep in front of my family house, bro. That's it. That ain't illegal," the 26-year-old said in the Monday, December 11 livestreaming. "I'll tell God himself, I do Percs and s**t like that, but them was my medicine prescribed to me."

Noting that he's spent $350,000 on rehab, Kodak stated that he wants to do better for his children. "I'm working on myself. I'm working right now, homie… I've done went to rehab by myself… Just me wanting to better myself," he explained.

Shutting down the cocaine usage allegations, the emcee argued, "Hell f**k no, bruh. Hell nah." He went on to stress, "And I ain't finna say I'm against motherf**kers who do coke. Man, I ain't on that s**t."

The officers claimed the vehicle's window was halfway down when they found Kodak asleep at the wheel and smelled the strong odor of burnt cannabis omitting from the vehicle. Once awake and confronted by the officers, the Pompano Beach native admitted there was weed in the SUV, but when the officer noticed a Styrofoam cup that reeked of alcohol, one of the officers told Kodak to exit the vehicle.

As Kodak turned his back to the officer and stood in front of the patrol's vehicle's beaming headlights, the officer says he saw white powder falling on the ground next to the rapper. The officer then noticed Kodak's mouth was full of white powder and later observed several white rock-like objects on the ground, which Kodak allegedly said was Percocet.

Field tests conducted by the officers at the scene, however, allege the substance was actually cocaine. Authorities involved in the arrest also claim they found cannabis wrapping paper and residue inside the SUV, a clear plastic bag with a white chunky substance inside Kodak's pocket.

Kodak, however, has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including a gun charge, cocaine possession, evidence tampering and the improper stopping of a vehicle. He's also requested a trial by jury.

