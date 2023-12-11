Kodak Black Released on Bond After Pleading Not Guilty to Gun Charge and Drug Possession

Facebook Celebrity

After entering a not guilty plea in his latest case, the 'Wake Up in the Sky' spitter is prohibited from consuming alcohol or illegal substances before his trial starts.

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black no longer stays behind bars. The "ZEZE" rapper reportedly was released from jail on bond after pleading not guilty to multiple charges, including a gun charge, cocaine possession, evidence tampering and the improper stopping of a vehicle.

The 26-year-old, real name Bill Kahan Kapri, has requested a trial by jury. It was said that that he had attempted to eat the cocaine to hide it from police.

Kodak may not leave Broward County and must speak with his Pretrial Services Officer twice weekly. Also, the "Wake Up in the Sky" spitter is prohibited from consuming alcohol or illegal substances before his trial starts.

Kodak was taken into custody on Thursday, December 7. According to local news outlets WSVN in Miami and WTVJ South Florida, he was arrested by a Plantation Police Department officer after officers allegedly saw a black Bentley SUV blocking a roadway around 2:07 A.M. in the 600 block of NW 47th Terrace.

The officers claimed the vehicle's window was halfway down when they found Kodak asleep at the wheel and smelled the strong odor of burnt cannabis omitting from the vehicle. Once awake and confronted by the officers, the Pompano Beach native admitted there was weed in the SUV, but when the officer noticed a Styrofoam cup that reeked of alcohol, one of the officers told Kodak to exit the vehicle.

As Kodak turned his back to the officer and stood in front of the patrol's vehicle's beaming headlights, the officer says he saw white powder falling on the ground next to the rapper. The officer then noticed Kodak's mouth was full of white powder and later observed several white rock-like objects on the ground, which Kodak allegedly said was Percocet.

Field tests conducted by the officers at the scene, however, allege the substance was actually cocaine. Authorities involved in the arrest also claim they found cannabis wrapping paper and residue inside the SUV, a clear plastic bag with a white chunky substance inside Kodak's pocket.

