NLE Choppa Calls Out Blueface for Trying to Hit on With His Baby Mama

Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - NLE Choppa had a few words to say to Blueface. The "Walk Em Down" rapper slammed his "Shotta Flow Remix" collaborator after the latter tried to shoot his shot at his baby mama, Marissa Da’Nae.

The 21-year-old called out Blue after the "Thotiana" spitter accused the former of blowing up his phone. "Nle been calling my fone all day about his baby momma but I'm tender," Blue wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, December 11.

"He hopped on that no rizz train till he seen I had that number now I'm his shotta flow remix friend. don't call me about no b***h boy," Blue added in a separate tweet. In response, NLE wrote back, "Keep bullying women, that ain't gone work here. n stop snitching that ain't very SY of you P.S.shotta flow 7 out now too."

NLE's baby mama, Marissa, was the first to claim that Blue was trying to flirt with her. During an Instagram Live over the weekend with Blueface's ex, Chrisean Rock, she said Blueface got angry with her when she brought up how she’s friends with Rock.

