 

NLE Choppa Calls Out Blueface for Trying to Hit on With His Baby Mama

NLE Choppa Calls Out Blueface for Trying to Hit on With His Baby Mama
Instagram
Celebrity

NLE's baby mama, Marissa, was the first to claim that Blue was trying to flirt with her. During an Instagram Live over the weekend with Blueface's ex, Chrisean Rock, she said Blueface got angry with her when she brought up how she’s friends with Ro

  • Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - NLE Choppa had a few words to say to Blueface. The "Walk Em Down" rapper slammed his "Shotta Flow Remix" collaborator after the latter tried to shoot his shot at his baby mama, Marissa Da’Nae.

The 21-year-old called out Blue after the "Thotiana" spitter accused the former of blowing up his phone. "Nle been calling my fone all day about his baby momma but I'm tender," Blue wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, December 11.

  Editors' Pick

"He hopped on that no rizz train till he seen I had that number now I'm his shotta flow remix friend. don't call me about no b***h boy," Blue added in a separate tweet. In response, NLE wrote back, "Keep bullying women, that ain't gone work here. n stop snitching that ain't very SY of you P.S.shotta flow 7 out now too."

NLE's baby mama, Marissa, was the first to claim that Blue was trying to flirt with her. During an Instagram Live over the weekend with Blueface's ex, Chrisean Rock, she said Blueface got angry with her when she brought up how she’s friends with Rock.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kodak Black Vows to Work on Himself After Drug Possession Arrest
Related Posts
Tiny Harris Calls Son King 'Sweetheart But a Terror at the Same Time' After Public Fight

Tiny Harris Calls Son King 'Sweetheart But a Terror at the Same Time' After Public Fight

Chrisean Rock Called 'Attention Seeker' After Posting About 'Dying'

Chrisean Rock Called 'Attention Seeker' After Posting About 'Dying'

Kimora Lee Simmons Says She and Her Kids Are 'Fine' After Their House Caught Fire

Kimora Lee Simmons Says She and Her Kids Are 'Fine' After Their House Caught Fire

'The Omen' Prequel Unleashes Unsettling First Look, Gets Release Date

'The Omen' Prequel Unleashes Unsettling First Look, Gets Release Date

Latest News
Jennifer Garner Dishes on Why She Opts Out Met Gala Since 2007
  • Dec 14, 2023

Jennifer Garner Dishes on Why She Opts Out Met Gala Since 2007

'Big Bang Theory' Star Kate Micucci Reveals She Underwent Surgery After Lung Cancer Diagnosis
  • Dec 14, 2023

'Big Bang Theory' Star Kate Micucci Reveals She Underwent Surgery After Lung Cancer Diagnosis

RIIZE Tapped to Be Louis Vuitton House Ambassadors
  • Dec 13, 2023

RIIZE Tapped to Be Louis Vuitton House Ambassadors

Sandra Bullock Spotted at Warner Bros. Studio 4 Months After Partner Bryan Randall's Death
  • Dec 13, 2023

Sandra Bullock Spotted at Warner Bros. Studio 4 Months After Partner Bryan Randall's Death

Shane MacGowan Treats Pals to Drinks After Leaving Huge Amount of Money Behind Bar Before Death
  • Dec 13, 2023

Shane MacGowan Treats Pals to Drinks After Leaving Huge Amount of Money Behind Bar Before Death

NLE Choppa Calls Out Blueface for Trying to Hit on With His Baby Mama
  • Dec 13, 2023

NLE Choppa Calls Out Blueface for Trying to Hit on With His Baby Mama

Most Read
Cardi B Flaunts Dramatic Hair Transformation Amid Split From Offset
Celebrity

Cardi B Flaunts Dramatic Hair Transformation Amid Split From Offset

Taylor Swift Consoles Travis Kelce With a Kiss After Chiefs' Loss to Buffalo Bills

Taylor Swift Consoles Travis Kelce With a Kiss After Chiefs' Loss to Buffalo Bills

Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Third Child Together, Offer 1st Close-Up Look at Newborn Daughter

Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Third Child Together, Offer 1st Close-Up Look at Newborn Daughter

Doja Cat Pulls Out of Nicki Minaj's New Album 'Pink Friday 2' Because of This Reason

Doja Cat Pulls Out of Nicki Minaj's New Album 'Pink Friday 2' Because of This Reason

Amanda Bynes Explains New Look After Plastic Surgery and Hair Transformation

Amanda Bynes Explains New Look After Plastic Surgery and Hair Transformation

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit

Adam Driver's Wife Joanne Tucker Secretly Gives Birth to Their Second Child

Adam Driver's Wife Joanne Tucker Secretly Gives Birth to Their Second Child

Kat Dennings Feels Like in 'Heaven' While Sharing Pics From DIY-Themed Wedding to Andrew W.K.

Kat Dennings Feels Like in 'Heaven' While Sharing Pics From DIY-Themed Wedding to Andrew W.K.

Bob Saget's Widow Receives His Children's Blessing to Date Again

Bob Saget's Widow Receives His Children's Blessing to Date Again