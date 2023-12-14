 

Jennifer Garner Dishes on Why She Opts Out Met Gala Since 2007

The '13 Going on 30' star revealed on Vogue's 'Beauty Secrets' series the reason she has not made another appearance at the annual event following her Met Gala debut in 2007.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Garner doesn't want to return to the Met Gala. The "13 Going on 30" star revealed on Vogue's "Beauty Secrets" series the reason she has not made another appearance at the annual event following her Met Gala debut in 2007.

"I found it a little scary, so I haven't been back," Jennifer admitted while applying makeup in the video, which was published on Monday, December 11. Despite that, the "Alias" star stressed that she had a great experience at the "Poiret: King of Fashion"-themed evening.

For the big event, Jennifer looked stunning in a "magical red Valentino gown" as the designer's date. "That was really, like, majestic and special," the 51-year-old actress recalled.

Apparently, Jennifer wasn't the only celebrity who had the sentiment about the annual Anna Wintour-helmed event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Gwyneth Paltrow, Demi Lovato, Amy Schumer and more has sworn off the fashion event.

Back in 2018, Jennifer reflected on the night out in a 2018 Instagram, posing a throwback picture of her wearing her strapless, floor-length dress and up-do. The Golden Globe winner wrote, "You will never appreciate using the bathroom alone until you've been sewn into a dress." Tagging producer Nicole King Solaka, the former wife of [c=Ben Affleck added, "#TrueFriendsHelpYouPee."

In the Vogue video, meanwhile, Jennifer treated viewers to a glimpse of her "quick as possible" beauty routine. She made it clear that she "always" applies sunscreen, noting that she didn't in her younger years and is paying the price. "Nothing looks better in your fifties than sunscreen in your twenties, ladies. You heard it here first," the mom of three said.

"All I care about my kids doing is that they wash their face at night and that they wear SPF," she continued, "Other than that, it's their business." She also introduced her "favorite" products, including Westman Atelier's Vital Skin Foundation Stick, Neutrogena products and Hermes Rouge Matte Lipstick.

