 

Kanye West's Daughter North Makes Rap Debut at 'Vultures' Listening Party

Kanye West's Daughter North Makes Rap Debut at 'Vultures' Listening Party
Cover Images/Instagram/Seth Browarnik
Music

In other news, it's been reported that Backstreet Boys never gives the rapper full permission to sample their 1997 hit 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)' on his intro track 'Everybody'.

  • Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - North West is following in her rapper father Kanye West's footsteps. The 10-year-old, whom Ye shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, showcased her skills by making her rapping debut at Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's "Vultures" listening party on Monday night, December 11 in Miami.

During the fun-filled event taking place at Wynwood Marketplace, North introduced herself in front of the guests as she spit her bars, "It's your bestie, Ms. Miss Westy!!!" In addition to North, Ye's other kids, including Chicago and Saint, were present.

In a picture obtained by TMZ, it was seen that the "Donda" rapper's wife Bianca Censori flaunted a perfect bond with the kids. The 28-year-old Yeezy architectural designer was pictured holding Chicago outside the venue, while Saint was standing next to her.

  Editors' Pick

For the listening party, Bianca covered her figure in a black, leather coat. She completed her modest look with a pair of red shoes and a black-and-white headband.

In other news related to Ye and Ty's new album "Vultures", it's been reported that the "Famous" rapper was never given full permission from Backstreet Boys to sample their 1997 hit "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" on his intro track "Everybody". With the clearance issue, TMZ suggested that the Yeezy designer might be forced to take out the song when "Vultures" is released on Friday, December 15.

In addition to Ty, "Vulture" features other big names including Chris Brown, Bad Bunny, Freddie Gibbs, Lil Durk, Lil Baby and Charlie Wilson. It's unknown who will be the distributors for the upcoming studio album as Ye parted ways with his longtime label, Def Jam, and publisher, Sony Music Publishing, in 2021 in the wake of his anti-Semitism backlash.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Pregnant Bhad Bhabie Uses Marc Jacobs Campaign to Reveal Baby's Gender

Drew Barrymore Defended After Getting Handsy With Oprah Winfrey on Talk Show
Related Posts
Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit

Kanye West Faces Outcry for Wearing Black KKK-Style Hood at Album Listening Party

Kanye West Faces Outcry for Wearing Black KKK-Style Hood at Album Listening Party

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Seemingly Trolls Kim Kardashian With Cat Plushie

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Seemingly Trolls Kim Kardashian With Cat Plushie

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers X-Rated Look With Huge Teddy Bear at Art Basel

Latest News
Gayle King's NSFW Question to Andy Cohen Makes Anderson Cooper Spit Out Drink
  • Dec 13, 2023

Gayle King's NSFW Question to Andy Cohen Makes Anderson Cooper Spit Out Drink

Kim Kardashian Flaunts White Christmas Decoration Inside Her Home
  • Dec 13, 2023

Kim Kardashian Flaunts White Christmas Decoration Inside Her Home

Drew Barrymore Defended After Getting Handsy With Oprah Winfrey on Talk Show
  • Dec 13, 2023

Drew Barrymore Defended After Getting Handsy With Oprah Winfrey on Talk Show

Pregnant Bhad Bhabie Uses Marc Jacobs Campaign to Reveal Baby's Gender
  • Dec 13, 2023

Pregnant Bhad Bhabie Uses Marc Jacobs Campaign to Reveal Baby's Gender

Kanye West's Daughter North Makes Rap Debut at 'Vultures' Listening Party
  • Dec 13, 2023

Kanye West's Daughter North Makes Rap Debut at 'Vultures' Listening Party

'Bridgerton' Unveils Season 3 Premiere Date, 'Love Is Blind' Gets Renewal Through Season 7
  • Dec 13, 2023

'Bridgerton' Unveils Season 3 Premiere Date, 'Love Is Blind' Gets Renewal Through Season 7

Most Read
Beyonce Defended After Being Called Out by Artist Hajime Sorayama Over 'Renaissance' Costume
Music

Beyonce Defended After Being Called Out by Artist Hajime Sorayama Over 'Renaissance' Costume

Grammys Confirm Evaluation of Diddy's 2024 Award Invite Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Grammys Confirm Evaluation of Diddy's 2024 Award Invite Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Ariana Grande Surprises Fans With 'Naughty Version' of 'Santa Tell Me'

Ariana Grande Surprises Fans With 'Naughty Version' of 'Santa Tell Me'

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato Share Manager Again After Both Ditched Scooter Braun

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato Share Manager Again After Both Ditched Scooter Braun

Nicki Minaj Announces 'Pink Friday 2' Big Tour

Nicki Minaj Announces 'Pink Friday 2' Big Tour

Olivia Rodrigo Defended by Fans After Being Trolled Over 'SNL' Performances

Olivia Rodrigo Defended by Fans After Being Trolled Over 'SNL' Performances

John Lennon's Grammy Award Trophy Estimated to Reach $500K at Auction

John Lennon's Grammy Award Trophy Estimated to Reach $500K at Auction

S Club 7 Divided About Possibly Representing U.K. at Eurovision

S Club 7 Divided About Possibly Representing U.K. at Eurovision

Sum 41's Frontman Explains Why Their New Album Is 'Perfect' to Say Goodbye to Fans

Sum 41's Frontman Explains Why Their New Album Is 'Perfect' to Say Goodbye to Fans