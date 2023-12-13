Kanye West's Daughter North Makes Rap Debut at 'Vultures' Listening Party

Cover Images/Instagram/Seth Browarnik Music

In other news, it's been reported that Backstreet Boys never gives the rapper full permission to sample their 1997 hit 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)' on his intro track 'Everybody'.

Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - North West is following in her rapper father Kanye West's footsteps. The 10-year-old, whom Ye shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, showcased her skills by making her rapping debut at Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's "Vultures" listening party on Monday night, December 11 in Miami.

During the fun-filled event taking place at Wynwood Marketplace, North introduced herself in front of the guests as she spit her bars, "It's your bestie, Ms. Miss Westy!!!" In addition to North, Ye's other kids, including Chicago and Saint, were present.

In a picture obtained by TMZ, it was seen that the "Donda" rapper's wife Bianca Censori flaunted a perfect bond with the kids. The 28-year-old Yeezy architectural designer was pictured holding Chicago outside the venue, while Saint was standing next to her.

For the listening party, Bianca covered her figure in a black, leather coat. She completed her modest look with a pair of red shoes and a black-and-white headband.

In other news related to Ye and Ty's new album "Vultures", it's been reported that the "Famous" rapper was never given full permission from Backstreet Boys to sample their 1997 hit "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" on his intro track "Everybody". With the clearance issue, TMZ suggested that the Yeezy designer might be forced to take out the song when "Vultures" is released on Friday, December 15.

In addition to Ty, "Vulture" features other big names including Chris Brown, Bad Bunny, Freddie Gibbs, Lil Durk, Lil Baby and Charlie Wilson. It's unknown who will be the distributors for the upcoming studio album as Ye parted ways with his longtime label, Def Jam, and publisher, Sony Music Publishing, in 2021 in the wake of his anti-Semitism backlash.

